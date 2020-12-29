NYE 'Signatures' Style
The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, so making it to the finish line calls for celebration! Reason enough, we reckon, to really get dressed up! New Year's Eve parties have gone in a different direction this year, but just because you won't be heading out to your fave shindig doesn't mean you should wear the same sweats and T-shirt you've been rocking all year.
After all, we're approaching 2021 with renewed optimism — and the hope that things can only get better, right!??
So wiggle into your most fabulous sequinned-covered cocktail dress, pop open the bubbly, plate a few snacks, and usher in the new year at home in style.
Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) shares looks that are cosy enough for lockdown, but chic enough for the 'gram.
Grab last minute looks at Signatures Boutique, Unit 9, Lee Gore Business Centre, 31 Upper Waterloo Rd, Kingston. Or call (876) 755-4248.
CREDITS
Wardrobe: Signatures Boutique
Photographer: Garfield Robinson
Models: Ashagaye Mullings and Ashley-Ann Smith
MUA: Alayne Richards
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy