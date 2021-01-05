Pantone pushes yellow!
In December, Pantone revealed that Illuminating — a bright yellow hue — and Ultimate Grey are its 2021 Colours of the Year. The two colours were brought together to create an aspirational colour pairing, conjoining feelings of unity, stability, and hope with the optimistic promise of sunshine-filled days. The biggest colour trends of 2021 are bidding farewell to a tumultuous year and giving people the refresh they may be looking for in the new year.
“It's aspirational,” said Pantone's Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman. “We're not there yet, but we're aiming for that. We're trying to get there. When the grey clouds disperse, we see the sunshine.”
And as with each year, Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) knows that the announcement usually sets the tone for the fashion industry and kick-starts a trickle-down effect that will last all year. That's why we're sharing fun ways to incorporate the colour pairing into your workwear wardrobe.
Get your grey and yellow garb from SoHo Boutique (@sohokingston), Lee Gore Business Centre, Unit 16, 31 Upper Waterloo Rd, Kingston 10.
