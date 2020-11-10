Rock Fab Alice @ 102!

Tuesday Style Fashion pays homage today to the Rock's inimitable grande dame of style, Alice Alberga, who celebrated her 102nd birthday Wednesday last.

Incredibly, Alberga was born November 4, 1918 in Claremont, St Ann, the same year of the Spanish Flu pandemic, and is thriving in the midst of COVID-19.

Her birthday started in fine style.

Birthday Outfit

Floral chiffon skirt set courtesy of her seamstress Annette Lyeow

Birthday Cake

Lychee from Loshusan Bakery

What better start to a new month and to the festive season, and in the midst of surviving COVID-19 to boot, than with Alice Alberga's credo:

1. Look good. Feel good!

Ever the belle of the ball, well-dressed from her head to toe: hair styled, nails done, make-up glowing. A weekly trip to the hair salon is as important as a trip to the supermarket. And back in the day she never missed an opportunity to get a new custom piece from her seamstress.

2. Laugh often.

Until a few years ago, Alice was notorious for creating laughter by sharing a joke, the naughtier the better!

3. Age is just a number.

Up until her 60s she pursued studies for career and personal development. In her 80s she flew to the other side of the world to Australia to ring in the new millenium. She continued driving in her 90s for as long as she was legally allowed to drive. On family trips away she would be right there with everyone shopping into the wee hours of the morning and ready to go again the following day. She's always said she loves life and wants to live forever. She's doing just that!

4. Stay Alert.

Her favourite pastime until a few years ago was solving crossword puzzles! She's been through hundreds of puzzle books over the years! No doubt, it's one of the reasons that it's only since last year that she may forget a name, but other than that she knows everything going on around her!

5. Serve others.

She has spent many a weekend in service of others. As a member of the women's auxiliary at St Andrew Parish Church, she's organised many a jumble sale, tea party and other fund-raising events. She does not like to see people in need and is always doing acts of kindness. She says her most important life lesson is “Love your neighbour as yourself” and words of wisdom are “Be kind to all the people you can, in all the ways you can, for as long as you can.”

6. Family is everything.

She loves her family more than anything and made many a sacrifice for them throughout the years. She never lets them go without holding their hands, kissing them and saying “I love you”. Her favourite thing is gathering with her family. Weekly Sunday dinners with family has been a lifelong tradition. And while all of her siblings were alive, she would drive to her sister's house on a Sunday evening to get together and play Sevens.

7. Love for a lifetime.

Till the day her husband Errol died, they held hands. She loved him and was devoted to him for their 65 years of marriage. She still wears her wedding bands, and if she's forgetting names, she's never forgotten his. When asked some years ago what memory she would want to hold on to forever, she said, “When Errol came to see me for the very first time on my 18th birthday.”

8. God first.

God has always been at the centre of her life. She loved to go to church every Sunday and always taught her family the Christian values of love, kindness, compassion and forgiveness. COVID-19 is the only reason she hasn't been in recent times.