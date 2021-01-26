Rohxford, The Millinery Connoisseur

Lifestyle maven Cecile Levee is no stranger to fab hats. In fact, she's copped quite a few awards for 'Best Hat' and indeed 'Best Hattitude'. The one-time New York-based model, who knows a thing or two about making an entrance into a room and having the last word found herself [for once] lost for words when she recently opened a package from milliner Rohanna Loriann Ludford.

“It was an unexpected gift but I immediately saw, on unpacking it, the attention paid to detail. The finish was impeccable and she even incorporated my signature lip emoji complete with red lipstick,” Levee informed.

The 22-year-old Clarendon native had created a Rohxford Original Snakeskin Saucer hat with lip embellishment and Levee delighted in every tilt as she shared her joy on Instagram. The feedback from her legion of followers was equally positive.

Ludford's foray into hat making came courtesy of Pinterest and YouTube and she tells Tuesday Style Fashion how she would create random things that caught her interest. She also watched FXM Retro movies and fell in love with the costumes and fascinators in the movies. Following this, I found myself constantly researching the fashion of the 1940s.

With cardboard and plastic found around the house she created her first fascinator in January of 2016. She never stopped! Every sheet of cardboard and plastic afforded the opportunity to create a new fascinator. What others saw as waste, she saw as potential and possibilities.

“With every dollar I had, I went to the fabric store and would try new materials that I had access to, as millinery materials and tools in Jamaica are expensive and hard to source. Unlike established milliners, I did not have hat blocks, steam guns, an artisan machine (still don't), nor access to felt/sinamay which is traditionally used; I could not relate to milliners on YouTube. Neither am I one who works from proposed measurements in books (they never work for me). This has forced me to create my special style of millinery techniques and styles that I developed over time through trial and error and determination,” she shared.

She's done pretty well! Indeed, she's eager to complete her Cultural and Creative Industries degree to allow her time to formally launch the Rohxford hat brand and to attract more women like Levee, “women who are empowered enough to speak and walk in their truth and who love a distinctive style”.

Rohanna Ludford might yet rival noted British milliner Stephen Jones whom she recently discovered and whose designs she admires.

Rohxford hats can be found online on Instagram @rohxford.hats

