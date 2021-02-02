Savage x Fenty for Valentine's Day

The Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day collection by Rihanna is out!

And just like that, the Barbadian beauty and fashion mogul who launched the lingerie brand in 2018 has somehow changed our minds about the V-Day cliché of all things red and lacy.

The drop consists of the Candy Hearts, Seamless Fishnet, and Linking Hearts collections, plus a men's underwear and sleepwear collection.

Candy Hearts showcases satin lace-ups, dotted mesh, and red lace for pieces that turn the heat up. Seamless Fishnet takes a playful approach with candy-heart shaped prints and a skintight slip in black and red. Meanwhile, Linking Hearts uses embroidery, balconette bras, and garter belts for its collection.

Not sure what to grab for Valentine's? Don't panic, Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) has our top picks from the collection. And remember, you don't need someone special in your life to wear lingerie! Don it around the house by yourself and go wild!