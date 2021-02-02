Savage x Fenty for Valentine's Day
The Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day collection by Rihanna is out!
And just like that, the Barbadian beauty and fashion mogul who launched the lingerie brand in 2018 has somehow changed our minds about the V-Day cliché of all things red and lacy.
The drop consists of the Candy Hearts, Seamless Fishnet, and Linking Hearts collections, plus a men's underwear and sleepwear collection.
Candy Hearts showcases satin lace-ups, dotted mesh, and red lace for pieces that turn the heat up. Seamless Fishnet takes a playful approach with candy-heart shaped prints and a skintight slip in black and red. Meanwhile, Linking Hearts uses embroidery, balconette bras, and garter belts for its collection.
Not sure what to grab for Valentine's? Don't panic, Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) has our top picks from the collection. And remember, you don't need someone special in your life to wear lingerie! Don it around the house by yourself and go wild!
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy