Soignée by Sushana Cole

After making her name in Jamaica and the Big Apple as a style maven, Sushana Cole now shares fashionable notes with her followers via an online clothing boutique. Soignée — a fashion e-commerce website — slated to go live on October 30. And as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change shopping behaviours, and accelerates a shift towards online shopping, Cole believes her venture is right on time.

“I decided to step into this market because getting dressed and putting an outfit together does something to me that I can't explain. I love fashion, and I absolutely love getting dressed up,” Cole told Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF).

But this is not Cole's first rodeo. “In 2013, I opened a clothing boutique in Jamaica and that failed; the location wasn't that good, and I didn't really have the resources to get the kind of pieces I wanted to sell, but now I do,” she said.

In fact Cole who recently visited quite a few manufacturers in Los Angeles, prides herself in being completely hands-on with fabric choices, style selections, and quality control.

So, whether you're channelling casual chic or red-carpet glam, Soignée has a 'fit for you.

For a preview of the selections check out Instagram.com/soigneebyshanacole. Visit www.bosstressinc.com to shop the website or stop by the lifestyle boutique in Jamaica at 8 Hillview Avenue.