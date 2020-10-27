Soignée by Sushana Cole
After making her name in Jamaica and the Big Apple as a style maven, Sushana Cole now shares fashionable notes with her followers via an online clothing boutique. Soignée — a fashion e-commerce website — slated to go live on October 30. And as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change shopping behaviours, and accelerates a shift towards online shopping, Cole believes her venture is right on time.
“I decided to step into this market because getting dressed and putting an outfit together does something to me that I can't explain. I love fashion, and I absolutely love getting dressed up,” Cole told Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF).
But this is not Cole's first rodeo. “In 2013, I opened a clothing boutique in Jamaica and that failed; the location wasn't that good, and I didn't really have the resources to get the kind of pieces I wanted to sell, but now I do,” she said.
In fact Cole who recently visited quite a few manufacturers in Los Angeles, prides herself in being completely hands-on with fabric choices, style selections, and quality control.
So, whether you're channelling casual chic or red-carpet glam, Soignée has a 'fit for you.
For a preview of the selections check out Instagram.com/soigneebyshanacole. Visit www.bosstressinc.com to shop the website or stop by the lifestyle boutique in Jamaica at 8 Hillview Avenue.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy