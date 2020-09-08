Summer Gems 2020

Shot against the jaw-dropping background of Turtle Bay, Portland, creative director Keneea Linton-George for Keneea Linton Boutique unveils six summer gems from two collections merging summer whites and cheerful pastels. The challenge remains which one to choose... CREDITS Photographer: Courtney Chen Models: Ravekia Stephens & Shernet Swearine Shoot location: Turtle Bay, Portland Available: Keneea Linton Designs 80 Lady Musgrave Road, Kingston 5 Email: info@keneealinton.com www.keneealinton.com Tel: 876-622-4290

