Taking Shade
If you're in search of a straw hat that reads stylish and chic, then ShopFashionenira's straw hats should be a top pick.
The fashion line helmed by designer Devarine McLean has been carrying oversized straw hats since 2015, long before they became so trendy. “I started with plain, gold, and rose gold hats. Now, I only offer plain and gold. I'm thinking of bringing back the rose gold along with a few other colours,” McLean tells Tuesday Style Fashion. All hats are designed by McLean, sketched on paper then handed over to an artisan for execution.
Designs are plentiful. Whether it be the Curly Open Top Visor for those weekend trips to the beach or the dramatic floppy Shade Hat for staging Instagrammable moments, ShopFashionenira has a design that'll have you accessorising like a pro.
Hats are available locally at:
ShopFashionenira, Shop #15 Springs Plaza, and internationally through her e-commerce store: shopfashionenira.com.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy