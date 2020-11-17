Taking Shade

If you're in search of a straw hat that reads stylish and chic, then ShopFashionenira's straw hats should be a top pick.

The fashion line helmed by designer Devarine McLean has been carrying oversized straw hats since 2015, long before they became so trendy. “I started with plain, gold, and rose gold hats. Now, I only offer plain and gold. I'm thinking of bringing back the rose gold along with a few other colours,” McLean tells Tuesday Style Fashion. All hats are designed by McLean, sketched on paper then handed over to an artisan for execution.

Designs are plentiful. Whether it be the Curly Open Top Visor for those weekend trips to the beach or the dramatic floppy Shade Hat for staging Instagrammable moments, ShopFashionenira has a design that'll have you accessorising like a pro.

Hats are available locally at:

ShopFashionenira, Shop #15 Springs Plaza, and internationally through her e-commerce store: shopfashionenira.com.