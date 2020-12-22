Tamu's Festive 5
Who knows what format Christmas celebrations will take in 2020, but we're certainly looking forward to ditching casual wear and getting dressed up for Christmas parties, because, yes, virtual ones count too!
Whether you want to go all-out in sequins or channel fairy-tale vibes in tulle, Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) has got you covered with style inspo from Jamaican-born, Milan-based fashion blogger Tamu McPherson. McPherson served as muse to All The Pretty Birds writer Roki Prunali's 'Holiday Looks No Matter What You Are Doing' post, with virtual imagery handled by Nigeria-based photographer Stephen Tayo.
Five on-trend holiday outfits ahead.
CREDITS
Source: Roki Prunali @alltheprettybirds.com
Virtual photos by Stephen Tayo
Wardrobe: Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta, Christopher John Rogers, Gucci, Matty Bovan, Petar Petrov, and Taller Marmo
Special thanks: Matches Fashion
Suited and Booted
Whether you prefer the statement-making black or a more playful print, the pantsuit is a great way to switch things up this holiday.
Sparkle Queen
Everyone loves to sparkle for the holidays, and that's probably why sequins remain a top fashion pick each Christmas. This dreamy floor-grazer is a sophisticated approach to the sparkly trend.
Ruffling Feathers
Channel your inner diva with feathers this season, and don't be afraid to shimmy and shake in a bright colour. This Taller Marmo feathered cape on McPherson is giving us Diana Ross vibes! What say you?
Dripping in Gold
Gold is always a go-to for the festive season, and we're not just talking about accessories! Up the ante for #XMas2020 in a gold dress and wait for the compliments to roll in.
Va-Va-Volume!
Nothing screams dress-up like a poofy little tulle dress. Veer off course this holiday with a fun, voluminous option in the colour of your choice. Isn't this pink and white Matty Bovan number simply darling?
