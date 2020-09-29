Trash to treasure with charlB
Making sustainability more than just a buzzword is artist, designer, and stylist Charl Baker. Truth be told it has been her cause célèbre for years. “I used to cut up quite a few of my dad's socks and handkerchiefs to make clothes for my dolls... much to his chagrin!” Baker tells Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF).
She moved on to making jewellery and dabbled with the use of beads and shells before returning to clothing. Initially, she used bits of kente and ankara sourced both locally and during travel but soon found it highly impractical to purchase from local fabric stores as she often required mere scraps of each pattern. The solution would come from her dressmaker and designer friends who offered to supply her with leftover scraps.
Now, Baker has successfully married her love for recycling with her passion for creating. Her brand, charlB, is a line of jewellery and accessories made from locally sourced upcycled material. “I definitely like to reduce my carbon footprint, so any chance I get I repurpose and recycle fabric scraps, cardboard, tin cans, old vinyl records, and driftwood,” Baker explained. The result: Unique hand-made pieces, in an assortment of colours and silhouettes that are both fun and stylish.
For more information or to make appointments, e-mail charlbaker@hotmail.com. Check out more charlB pieces on IG:charlb_art and make purchases at the Kingston Creative Artisan Collective Store, 12 Ocean Boulevard, downtown Kingston.
