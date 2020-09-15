Trend Spotted: Bedazzled Headbands

Flapper girls, Great Gatsby over-the-top soirees, pearl beads and opera length cigarette holders are all synonymous with The Roaring Twenties. There was too, the bedazzled, feathered headband which has slowly returned to the spotlight. Indeed, the uber-chic accessories ruled the 2019 spring/summer runways (Prada and Miu Miu, we see you!), with padded, plain, and sparkly styles all making the high-fashion cut.

Since then, the trend has won over celebrities, fashion influencers and bloggers alike. One such, Jamaican-born, Milan-based fashion blogger Tamu McPherson was ahead of the trend when she debuted a studded version from the Italian fashion house at Paris and Milan Fashion Week last year.

Tuesday Style Fashion is obsessing too.

Prada, Please!

The revamp of this chic accessory can be credited to Prada and its Milan Fashion Week SS19 RTW show, where each model strutted the runway in padded headbands atop their heads. Ever since, the padded, satin headbands have been all the rage. The fashion house has several variations. Prefer to keep it classic? Try the Prada Nylon Hairband or up the glam quotient with one of their embellished versions.

Dazzle in Denim

Denim headbands are super-feminine and fashionable and can be worn day or night for an outfit-elevating effect. Check out the options from denim experts Shop Fashionenira.

Oh, So Charming

These bedazzled headbands make a statement in vividly coloured sparkling tones and are the perfect hair accessory for your next date night. Source them online at Shop Fashionenira's sister company thestatementtrunk.com or in-store at Shop 15 Springs Plaza.