V-Day By Soignée

Valentine's Day is shaping up to be a little low-key this year, but that shouldn't stop you from going all out.

Whether you plan on having an intimate dinner for two at some swanky spot, or hanging virtually with the girls or just spending the night enjoying a slice of your fave chocolate cake, you'll need a look that wows.

No matter the case, the picks from Soignée Clothing Boutique boss Sushana Cole run the gamut from over-the-top to low-key and come in a diverse colour palette. “For me, Valentine's Day is not about following rules, it's the day to wear whatever you want. It's about wearing something that's both comfy and sexy and that you look absolutely amazing in,” said Cole.

And while Cole's choices are festive enough for V-Day, they can be worn long after, giving you more bang for your buck.

Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) shares five outfit ideas to get the inspiration rolling.

For more from Soignee check out Instagram.com/soigneebyshanacole or visit www.bosstressinc.com to shop online.

Posh in Pink

Pink is one of the obvious colours to wear on Valentine's Day, and with good reason! It's fun and it's feminine. This full-body floral jumpsuit is a subtle way to incorporate shades of pink into your V-Day 2021 wardrobe.

Marvel in Metallic

The metallic trend takes a turn for the romantic with this two-piece pant set.

Wow In White

Flirt with danger in this cut-out ivory dress.

Bet on Black

A peek at décolletage, a sliver of taut abdomen — there's no denying that skin is in! And the risque trend in bold black is the perfect way to leave them drooling!

Nifty In Nude

This choice is a little different than the usual Valentine's colour palette. But we'd love to think that wearing nude on V-Day can become your new normal. The soft shade packs a punch in this silhouette that boasts ruching, a bit of drama on the sleeves and a thigh-high slit that's sure to tease.

CREDITS Models: Sushana Cole and Shannica Ewart

Photos: Courtesy of Sushana Cole and Jorag Photo

Wardrobe: Soignee Clothing Boutique