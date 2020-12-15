Wear a mask, but make it fashionable

Masks are on everyone's minds (and faces) these days. Mask-wearing is the latest trend — though born out of necessity. The style crowd is always in search of the perfect mask that protects but also has pizzazz and tons of personality. From sequinned cloth masks to customisable face shields, and the newest trend to emerge in the protective product arena — acrylic face coverings — Interiors by Eroleen Ltd hits all the right notes as well as provides the necessary protection during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) shares practical and aesthetically pleasing protective gear that we envision will be worn during and perhaps even after the pandemic.