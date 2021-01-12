Woman of Virtue: The Ocean Deep Collection

Dressing up when you are locked down is, frankly, the new 'in'. And what better way to uplift an outfit than with a fancy titfer from Shara Anderson-Grant's Woman of Virtue Collection.

The designer is taking millinery art to the next generation with her Ocean Deep hat collection which boasts handcrafted, customisable toppers perfect for any occasion. Drawing inspiration from the mystery and treasures in the depths of the ocean, the collection includes bridal options and seven unique styles for that 'next-level' look.

Anderson-Grant believes that even during the current pandemic, there is an opportunity for hat lovers to jazz things up with pieces from her new collection. So, whether you prefer an oversized sun chapeau or a small but impactful fascinator, there's something for you to fill that hat-sized hole in your heart.

Part-proceeds from each sale will be donated to the Abilities Foundation of Jamaica, in honour of Anderson-Grant's late mother, who was a student of the institution after she became disabled due to an accident.

Heading out, complete your outfit with one of these stylish toppers. Check out Woman of Virtue on Instagram/@woman.of.virtue.fashion. Call (876) 374-5867 or email: womanofvirtue78@gmail.com.