VOWS - #DoctorsInLove

Victoria Jubilee Hospital obstetrician/gynaecologist Neveta Sutherland met her prince charming, Spanish Town Hospital general surgeon Andre Vaccianna, while on duty at the May Pen Hospital in April 2013.

“It appears the real doctor on duty was Cupid — The Love Doctor. It must have been destiny as both of us were filling in for colleagues who were originally scheduled to work that night,” Neveta shared with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV).

She, however, deemed him a nerd. 'What a nerd! Who walks around with a big knapsack while immersed in the latest instalment of the Game of Thrones series?' was her initial reaction. Incidentally, she is today the primary user of said knapsack and is now an avid reader (albeit not of Game of Thrones).

But we digress!

“After our initial encounter, unbeknownst to each other, we would synchronise our duties to 'coincidentally bump into each other',” Neveta continues. “Nevertheless, our beautiful love story seldom was far from an immediate happily-ever-after. We lost touch for a brief period. Cupid's arrow continued its quiver and it was bull's eye when Andre needed a new pair of shoes at the time I was travelling to New York for vacation. I offered to collect them for him. On my return, I was greeted with the warmest of embraces. That was the catalyst to the start of a deep friendship and the finale of a passionate love story. We have been inseparable since except for brief periods while advancing our careers.”

Andre's initial proposal plan was to propose to Neveta during Tarrus Riley's performance on the Welcome to Jamrock Cruise in December 2019.

“I had to put it off because I didn't receive the ring in time,” Andre informs TSV. “On the night of December 21, 2019, I received the ring from my best man and hurried home in earnest, woke her up about 1:30 am and asked her to marry me. And she said, “Yes!”

That yes led to guests convening on Friday, August 21, on the lawns of Sunken Gardens, Hope Gardens to witness the nuptials. The setting, classy and elegant, incorporating shades of ivory, champagne, and gold, was executed by New Levels Décor and Blaktie Entertainment/@blaktiejamaica.

Neveta's memorable entrance was to Luther Vandross's Endless Loveperformed by Alex Welcome. She was absolutely stunning in a vintage Maggie Sottero and Midgley ball gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique. Both Maurice Tyne (father figure) and her biological father Bernard Sutherland took turns in escorting her to her bridegroom.

The proceedings were officiated by Reverend Devon Dick.

The reception continued on the lawns of Sunken Gardens. Aidonia's Yeah Yeah signalled the arrival of members of the bridal party, while Patoranking's My Woman, My Everything featuring Wande Coal announced that of the newly-weds.

Handling the formalities was noted financier Dylan Coke, who performed his duties with aplomb.

During dinner, catered by Jerron Green of Jeronimo'o Kitchen, guests were entertained by cabaret singers Alex Welcome and Ophelia Samuels.

A surprise performance from Dean Fraser and Tarrus Riley brought everything to a delicious end.

Other highlights included the toasts, mother and son dance, a video message from the groom's daughter, and the couple's first dance.

For the couple's first dance, guests were asked to form a sparkler arch while the groom went to retrieve his bride, who had slipped into a nude/white salsa dress complete with nude salsa shoes in preparation of their dance to Time Of My Life and Despacito choreographed by Rashida Bignall of Rash Royalty.

The dance culminated in a signature latin-lift and fireworks which signalled the opening of the dance floor.

The newly-weds enjoyed a mini-moon at Secrets Wild Orchid, Montego Bay. A complete honeymoon is slated for a later date.