When Terriann Myles, banker at JN Bank, met Christopher Gordon, support engineer, Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited, is the theme of this week's Vows .

For some, Ribbiz Ultra Lounge is just a popular hangout spot, but for Terriann and Christopher it will come up in the conversation they have with their daughter when she asks, “How did you meet?”

“It certainly wasn't “love at first,” shared Terriann. In fact, after their initial meeting it appeared as if a second was not on the cards. Indeed, save for Christopher's persistance, it was not! “I threw caution to the wind, called her, told her to clear her schedule and to be ready at 7:00 pm that evening,” he shared. Success!

Dinner took place inside the cosy Blue Window Restaurant of the Jamaica Pegasus hotel. Three years later, on December 29, 2018 at the exact spot would come the proposal. Of course, Terriann said a hearty “Yes!”

Here comes the bride...

... all dressed in a white Maggie Sottero gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique and clutching a bouquet of roses, hypericum berries, seeded eucalyptus and Salal leaves. Her father Terry Myles's face creased in a brilliant smile as they walked up the aisle to the dulcet tones of Daniel Caesar's Best Part featuring HER.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Stephen Henry and included a sand ceremony.

The reception...

was a lively affair complete with a travel theme and a hashtag #4MylestoGordon. The journey commenced with the arrival of the bridal party who earned additional miles as for dancing their way into the reception to Ding Dong Raver's Snappin' . They'd soon be followed by the newly-weds who made their entrance to Maleek Berry's Pon My Mind .

Guests sat comfy in a burgundy, blush and gold setting by Shangri-La Flowers and Gifts as Jermaine Johnson of 876MC readied them for the formalities that included the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Kenny Lattimore's For You, and the cutting of the three-tiered fruitcake by Fabulous Cakes Ja.

After dining on a scrumptious meal catered by the Almond Tree Restaurant, the newly-weds were regaled with toasts from family and friends ahead of leading their guests to the dance floor where they partied the night away to the sounds of deejay Christopher Lawrence.

The newly-weds enjoyed a five-day cruise to the Bahamas.