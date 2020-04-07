Together in The Name Of Love

It was a random encounter and hardly the stuff of romantic odysseys when University Hospital of the West Indies obstetrician and gynaecologist Giselle Harrison met marine engineer at Maritime and Transport Services and dive coordinator Shane Rowe in friends' living room in December 2016.



“The Collashes' home is a place that I would drop in unannounced,” shared Giselle. On this particular day, however, Shane was sitting in the corner of the living room. Indeed, Giselle paid him scant regard until her phone started to give problems and she figured he might be able to assist... given the inherent technological aptitude of men!



Cupid's arrow was hovering, judging from the great banter and chemistry that ensued. The two would go their separate ways, however, neither deciding at that point that the spark ought to be pursued. About a year later Shane messaged Giselle with a belated Merry Christmas wish. “I forgot I had your number!” was his sheepish message. This time around they stayed in touch. Giselle tells Vows that this “was the turning point for them”.



It was also the beginning of their resolve to keep the romance alive during what would be the challenging times of a long-distance relationship.



Shane's job as a marine engineer meant voyages to locations that ranged from the Caribbean to India, and a major challenge would be the difference in time zones. It was a time of great sacrifice for both with loss of sleep and disruptions in work schedules. Indeed, a good eight-10 months of 2018 were spent with Shane at sea. Their determination to make it succeed was tested on several ocassions with good days and bad days.



The proposal was no surprise since they both knew it was coming but only Shane knew the date — Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Kalooki's Restaurant in the Turks and Caicos Islands, where Giselle was visiting. When Shane popped the question, she said, “Yes!”



“We returned home to announce the good news and plan the wedding which was a mere six months away on February 2, 2020,” added Giselle.

Let the planning begin...



Photographer Chris Colyard booked: Check!

Venue Bellefield Great House MoBay confirmed: Check!

Caterer: Chef Robert Joseph

Wedding cake: Pauline Clarke and Christopher Hamilton

Officiants: Bishop Rudolph Daley & Pastor Conrad Atkinson confirmed: Check!

Event planner: Elaine Hayden

The theme: Nautical, inspired by Giselle's hobby for collecting ships and Shane's life at sea.

Here comes the bride...



Stunning in a Morilee mermaid gown by Madeline Gardner that featured a ruffled-bottom gown with a sweetheart neckline, detachable lace sleeves, rhinestone belt and train and a cathedral veil. In her hand she clasped her bouquet of white roses, white berries and baby's breath as she made her way to her bridegroom. Her walk up the aisle to Christina Perri's A Thousand Years was the stuff of fairy tales, commencing with her dad Milton Annon, who handed her over to adopted dad Cecil Harrison and finally her grandfather Alphanso Ellis, ahead of being welcomed by her groom, dapper in a Cantabil navy blue three-piece suit with coral and brown accessories.



The reception kicked off in dramatic style with the groom along with his groomsmen dancing in to Uptown Junk. Not to be outdone the bride and her attendants entered to Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It). With excitement at fever pitch the newly-weds added Joeboy's Beginning to the dance routine.



Formalities included the unveiling the wedding cake by the couple's mothers, Caren Rowe and Dr Sharon Harrison, and the couple's first dance a rehearsed routine to Callum Scott's You Are The Reason, the song that was played on the night of their engagement.

After the groom's heartfelt reply, the newly-weds led guests to the dance floor for an all-night dance session.



The two-part honeymoon commenced at The Hilton Rose Hall in Montego Bay and was followed by an eight-night cruise across the Caribbean with highlights being two nights in Havana, Cuba, and visits to Mexico and Grand Cayman.