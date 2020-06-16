At Last At Last At Last

In the midst of COVID-19 love prevailed and on April 18, 2020 Caribbean Airlines reservations agent Ravelle Reid and First Caribbean International Bank workforce analyst Daveian Haughton tied the knot at Knutsford Court Hotel. It was a lot more intimate than the couple had anticipated but when all is said and done, love the most important guest, was in the midst.

Theirs was a random encounter: A friend's birthday party in Portland 11 years ago. Few words were exchanged throughout the festivities. Cupid's arrow was hovering, however, and quivered later that evening during a post-birthday party chill session at a local bar and grill.

“We spent the entire night into the wee hours of the morning talking,” Ravelle told Tuesday Style Vows . “His sense of humour, wit and charm kept me captivated for most of the night. We parted company that morning with the promise that we would keep in touch.” Truth be told, a steady, not to mention long-distance, relationship (he lived in MoBay, she in Portland) was the furthest thing from her mind. Or so she thought. They both burned up the telephone lines over the next few months. Cupid's arrow had found its target and love found a way.

Daveian got a job opportunity which would require him to move to Montego Bay. Before the two could utter the words “reunited and it feels so good” Ravelle's job required her to move to Kingston. Their love was once more put to the test: An eight-year one.

“It was hard maintaining a long-distance relationship and there were a few times when we felt that we would not have made it. But we both knew this was what we wanted, and did everything we could to keep the relationship going,” she added.

In April 2019, Daveian worked his way up the corporate ladder to a managerial position. His promotion: A move to Kingston.

The Proposal

The proposal came on Daveian's birthday, June 11, 2019, at Royal Decameron Club Caribbean, Runaway Bay. Ravelle recalls a day spent at the beach talking about what their wedding day would be like. Indeed, her suggestion was to skip the proposal and simply get married.

Little did she know what was about to transpire... “We had made dinner reservations, for his birthday, at one of the hotel's restaurants. Naturally, we got all dressed up.

“On arrival we were escorted to a beautifully decorated table. I thought, 'how nice of them to do that for him', shared Ravelle. The waiter took our order and offered us Champagne while we waited for our meal.

“My entrée arrived. The first thing that caught my eyes was that it was covered. I noticed it ostensibly because all of the other meals were uncovered. Before I could have given it a second thought, my plate was placed in front of me and when the waiter took off the cover, there was the ring with the words 'Will You Marry Me' written around it. For a minute I kept saying, 'Oh, my God!' as I was in complete shock and disbelief. Finally, I said yes and we hugged and cried together while the hotel guests cheered us on and congratulated us.”

Here Comes The Bride...

The couple got married at The Grotto at Knutsford Court Hotel where the hotel team used shades of royal blue, gold and white to enchance the décor with white rose petals added along the aisle. At the altar stood Daveian, smart in a custom-made royal blue suit from Haughton's Tailoring (owned by his father, Morris Haughton) with a magenta and blue bow tie from J Hux Bow Ties.

To the strains of Jacob Lee's I Belong To You, Ravelle, beautiful in a white mermaid-style gown with ruffled detail on the right shoulder, a white feathered fascinator and silver accessories, made her way to her bridegroom. She was escorted by her father, Reverend Jephitah Reid, who also officiated the proceedings.

Formalities out of the way, Daveian and Ravelle left the altar to Bruno Mars' Marry You.

The reception followed inside the Windward Suite where the bride is still raving about the hotel team's absolutely beautiful job transforming the room into an intimate setting.

Guests enjoyed a sumptuous three-course meal and witnessed the cutting of the three-layer red velvet cake with cream cheese filling and topped with coconut flakes from Pastry Passions.

The newly-weds spent the night at Knutsford Court Hotel followed by a quarantine honeymoon at home.

A larger celebration is planned post-COVID-19, plus a proper honeymoon in Negril.