For The Rest Of Our Lives

A girls' night out at Club Privilege on July 4, 2014 was when Bontan Medical Corporation Clinical/Case Coverage representative Victoria Chin met the love of her life. “As I stood in the parking lot waiting for my cousin, a voice asked, 'What's your name?' recalls Victoria. “I actually gave him my name which surprised him (truth be told, it also surprised me!). He didn't believe that I was telling him the truth and in fact I ended up showing him my ID which he tried to leave with.

“I, too, left with a name: Dominic Moses.”

It took all of 24 hours for Victoria, who was actually in Jamaica on a month-long break, to reconnect with Dominic. A solid friendship ensued. Returning to the United States was met with trepidation! Could a long-distance relationship work? A surprise visit by Dominic a few months later allayed all fears, however.

Six years later they tied the knot, witnessed by family and friends.

Let the

Date for the invitations: Saturday, February 22, 2020

Time: 4:00 pm

Dress: Olivia Bowen Bridal, Melbourne, Florida.

Venue: Trident Castle, Port Antonio

Event Planner: Kara Anderson, Petals and Promises

Photographer: Corey Hamilton

I now pronounce you...

The all-white ethereal candlelit theme took place on the lawns of Trident Castle. In a romantic and intimate setting by Kara Anderson and her team from Petals and Promises, Victoria made a stunning entrance to John Legend's All Of Me played by violinist Matthew Silvera. She wore a Ruby Calla Blanche gown from Olivia Bowen Bridal, and clutched a brooch bouquet which included an elephant that paid tribute to her sorority, and a memorial picture charm of her mother-in-law, by Aisha Jabbar of Inspired Kreations. She was escorted by her father Victor Chin.

The proceedings were officiated by Pastor Sheryl Robb-Burton.

The reception...

continued at Trident Castle Courtyard with the couple opting for a black and white theme complete with black wine glasses, chargers, and chairs.

The newly-weds made their entrance to Kanye West's All Of The Lights featuring Rihanna and Kid Cudi, and Joseph Stepper's Wife to thunderous applause from their guests. They immediately hit the monogrammed dance floor for their first dance as husband and wife to Major's Why I Love You surrounded by their guests who held aloft sparklers.

Post-formalities, guests enjoyed a sumptuous meal catered by the Trident Hotel and witnessed the cutting of the three-tiered naked vanilla cake by Cake Couture Ja. There was also a memorable performance by Ding Dong and the Ravers Clavers.

The newly-weds spent their honeymoon in the Maldives.