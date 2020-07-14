Vows - God's Plan

When no one else thought it, the Lord planned it, and today, they are living it. — Jeremiah 29:11

Not even COVID-19 could prevent what was ordained! On Saturday, June 6, Learning and Development Officer Jason Brown and Talent Management Officer Tatyani Clarke tied the knot during an intimate virtual ceremony at the gardens of the Jamaica Pegasus. There were physically nine guests in attendance.

The two met four years ago at the New Testament Church of God, Escarpment Road, where they are both members and working together on a church project called “Renewal of the Mind” — a Lenten programme focused on spiritual upliftment through increased reading of the word, prayer and fasting which resonated with them spiritually.

Tatyani would send Jason the script for the devotionals which he in turn would record and return to her for review. Not all met her standard and would have to be done over. He remained undaunted. Indeed his charm, coupled with her wit, became the very foundation on which their relationship was built along with honest, commitment, love and partnership.

It was a movie night, however, hosted by a church care group, that sealed the deal! Although not seated together they narrated their way through the movie via text messages, which continued long after the movie credits rolled. Seems God's plan was in full effect.

Or so Jason thought! Tatyani declined a dinner date but thankfully, after much persuasion, agreed to meet him at Tutti Frutti. Once settled, she wasted no time in asking him his intentions. They were honourable!

The relationship grew as they spent a lot of time investing in building a solid friendship that naturally progressed into a committed relationship and the journey to a new life together, with God as their guide. A proposal followed in spectacular style on November 29, 2019, on the 86th floor of the Empire State Building in New York. Her response was an emphatic “Yes!”

'I Now Pronounce You'

In an elegant setting created by Petals & Promises of white and gold accentuated by emerald green and brown with hanging framed photographs of the couple on branches Tayani made her entrance. She stunned in an ivory spaghetti-strap sheer bodice gown from Bliss Bridal Boutique complete with a cathedral veil. Her bouquet comprised hydrangaes and roses with chickweed and baby's breath. She was escorted to her dapper bridegroom by her father Antarrio Clarke.

As the final strains of A Thousand Years played by saxophonist Tafawee Buchsaecab wafted softly through the garden Reverend Dr Stevenson Samuels stepped forward to commence the proceedings. The couple chose a love letter time capsule for posterity — writing love letters to each other and also requesting their loved ones write letters expressing their love and best wishes for the marriage. The capsule will be opened on their first anniversary where hopefully COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.