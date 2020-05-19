VOWS:I Got You, Babe

They say we're young and we don't know

There's nothing quite like a high school love affair. This one started at Camperdown High and ended happily ever after with an exchange of wedding vows at the Chinese Garden, Hope Gardens...

The romance of World Connect Couriers Limited principals Stephen Brown and Jonnalee Davis commenced in the classroom and continued each day after school. “We instantly became best friends and could hardly wait for school to end to trade stories about the day's activities.

“We became each other's confidants, motivators and constant companions,” shared Jonnalee with Tuesday Vows. Indeed, Stephen even told his favourite teacher that he would marry her one day. His friends, however, dismissed it as puppy love.

Stephen made good on his promise, though, and the proposal came in June 2019. Eight months later she was swanning down the aisle in a white Kadian Nicely Classical Princess gown clutching a bouquet of two dozen red roses with pearl accents and Monstera leaves for a quirky twist to a modern classic. There was hardly a dry eye as the bride's ailing, wheelchair-bound father Trevor Davis escorted her up the aisle with the assistance of her brother, Shaquille Linton, as she made her way to her groom.

As the final strains of Christina Perri's A Thousand Years played by saxophonist Deshaun Fender reverberated throughout the Chinese Gardens Pastor Robert Jacobs stepped forward to begin the proceedings.

The reception took place at Chillin' Restaurant and Bar, which was decorated in shades of red and white with gold accents by Nyika Taylor. Novelty Party Rentals and Supplies ensured a down-home cosy setting for guests.

The affair was handled by masters of ceremony Sherone Chambers and Satnarine Faulkner-Peart. Highlights included the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Ed Sheeran's Perfect, the cutting of the three-tiered vanilla, red velvet and black forest cake by Camille McKenzie, and a memorable performance by saxophonist Deshaun Fender and Celebration Ministry singer Nordreen Craige.

The couple later slipped away to kick-start their honeymoon at Jewel Paradise Cove Resort & Spa, Runaway Bay.