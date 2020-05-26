VOWS: In Love Forever

Mercifully, there was no seven-year itch! Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Borghinvilla, Discovery Bay saw the culmination in I do's after seven years of courtship for Canadian Sydney Smith and Jamaican Ricardo Scott. The chemistry was undeniable when the two met during a night on the town at the Corona Tavern and Night Club in Alberta, Canada. It was slow going, the process of getting to know each other and then meeting their respective families; hers was in Saskatchewan but his, whom she met whilst the couple was on vacation in 2018, was based in Jamaica. In fact, it was at Usain Bolts Tracks & Records, Ocho Rios that the proposal took place. Little wonder that Sydney found this to be the most memorable part of their vacation.

“Meeting Ricardo's family and touring the island were special but the proposal after dinner will never be forgotten... His siblings and their spouses took us to dinner where we had a great time. Champagne was ordered. I lifted my glass, but was immediately told 'Not yet', by one of his brothers. I sheepishly put the glass down. Unbeknownest to me the proposal would follow the toast and the ring was in the glass! Ricardo retrieved the ring, got down on one knee and proposed. I was over the moon with delight and responded with an emphatic yes!

We returned to Canada where the planning commenced for the couple's fab destination wedding.

Let the planning begin...

Venue: Jamaica

Dress: Mikaella Bridal

Photographer: Denise Mason

Wedding cake: Joy of Food

Officiant: Reverend Courtney Walters

Event planner: Jennifer Borgh

Wedding colours: Burgundy and navy blue with gold accents

The ceremony

Surrounded by family and friends, Sydney and Ricardo were about to embark on the most important journey of their lives. The processional began as the bridesmaids, who wore burgundy gowns, were escorted up the aisle by the groomsmen clad in navy blue pants, white shirts and burgundy suspenders from Labels for Men to the strains of John Legend's soulful Conversations In The Dark.

With Ruelle's I Get To Love You as her wedding march, Sydney made her way up the aisle on the arm of her father, Steven Smith. She made a pretty picture in an ivory V-neckline gown with mesh and tulle by Mikaella Bridal. Her bouquet of ivory and red roses completed the look. When she joined him at the altar, Ricardo, in a navy blue suit with burgundy bow tie, held Sydney's hand tightly.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Courtney Walters.

The reception...

...continued at Borghinvilla Venue where Jennifer Borgh and her team used shades of burgundy and navy blue with gold accents to decorate the tent.

The bridal party made their entrance to Aidonia's Y eah Yeah followed by the newly-weds who danced in to the same tune, cheered on by their guests . Later, the couple's first dance as husband and wife was to Kane Brown's Live Forever.

Post-formalities, guests enjoyed a sumptuous meal catered by Borghinvilla and witnessed the cutting of the two-tiered chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream frosting by Joy of Food.

Sydney shared with Tuesday Vows that the reception was the highlight of their wedding day. It certainly was with guests making full use of the dance floor. Deejay Dwain Brown from Scheme Team Entertainment fused dancehall and rock 'n' roll perfectly, ensuring a great time was had by all.

The newly-weds spent their honeymoon at Hotel Riu Ocho Rios.