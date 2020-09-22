Vows - Just The Two Of Us

Founded in Friendship… Watered with Prayer… Restored and Purposed by God!

A powerful statement and one deeply rooted in the psyche of One Integrated Group Limited CEO Keneshia Blake and Promo Biz Marketing & Events Solutions Limited CEO Dailion Blake, who exchanged wedding vows on Saturday, August 15 at the Sunken Gardens, Hope Botanical Gardens.

A business engagement brought the two together eight years prior. “I requested sponsorship from Dailion's company for the branding of the National Stadium for Jamaica's 50th celebrations. We would eventually meet again through a mutual friend, when I was asked to sit on a panel for his company. We soon realised that we attended the same church,” Keneisha shared with Tuesday Vows.

Their third encounter would prove the charm! They were paired to execute a project for their church ministry. Forced to now interact on an almost daily basis, a firm friendship developed. Indeed it would be on Dailion's shoulders: his messages and flowers providing solace after the sudden passing of her beloved father. In time they began dating. There was no immediate happy ever after, however. In fact, they broke up and spent a year apart.

It took prayer and fasting before their romance was rekindled in March 2020. They were engaged in June and Keneisha was two months later making her way up a 120-ft white, silver and crystal embellished runway aisle to Christina Perri's A Thousand Years perfomed by musicians from Chruch on the Rock.

The groom, smartly attired, in a Carlton Brown custom three-piece suit, was eagerly awaiting his bride, herself a vision of elegance in the Allen ball gown by Maggie Sottero from Bliss Bridal Boutique. She was escorted by her brother Rolando Nooks. Her bouquet, courtesy of Kara-Ann Anderson of Petals and Promises, comprised blush hydrangeas, white roses with greenery, and chrysanthemums.

The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Dr Carla Dunbar and Bishop Courtney McLean, and included the blending of sands and the cord of three strands ceremony to symbolise the joining of their families. There was, too, a heartfelt performance by Alicia Taylor and Verlando Small of Sara Bareilles's I Choose You during the signing of the register.

The cocktail reception followed at the same venue with décor details handled by @7detailsdecor — the groom's decor and rental company. Arlene Eaton of Casual Gourmet eschewed the traditional dinner and created instead a memorable cocktail reception.

Master of ceremonies Markland Edwards kept things short and spicy as he guided the newly-weds through the formalities of the cake cutting, their first dance as husband and wife, and family and friends through the heartfelt toasts. It was left thereafter in the hands of DJ Russean to continue the celebrations. He did not disappoint!

The couple honeymooned in Negril.