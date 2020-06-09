VOWS: Just Us!
“We met at work in 2014, and while I thought he was cute and charming, we were just friends,” relates Heidi Hernandez to Tuesday Style Vows. As invariably happens, cute and charming led to the discovery of similar interests, flirtatious moments, date nights and, in her case, four years later, a proposal during a family vacation at Bahia Principe Luxury in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. “I guess I was struck by his quick wit, big presence, and smile... He made me laugh loudly. We settled into a relationship filled with fun and adventure and brought into this world our son, Lincoln...” she added.
Jamaica, the bridegroom's favourite travel haunt, was a no-brainer for their destination wedding. The intimacy and gorgeous vistas of Borghinvilla were selected and the execution left in the capable hands of wedding planner Jennifer Borgh, who along with her team used shades of blush, and white with gold accents to create the idyllic setting.
Major's Why I Love You signalled Heidi's arrival. She was picture-perfect in a spaghetti strap Lunetta wedding gown from Superior Bridal Couture, in Markham, Canada. The dress featured stunning beading, embroidery and appliques on an intricately designed net bridal gown. A tight posy of blush pink roses was held close as her dad, Jose Hernandez, walked her to her bridegroom.
Reverend Walters officiated the short and sweet ceremony. Cocktails followed with the melodious sounds of the Silver Birds Steel Pan Band ahead of a sumptuous supper curated by resident Chef Francis on the cliffside at tables with mirror boxes lined with greenery, blush roses and hydrangeas
The evening continued with the cutting of the two-tiered vanilla and chocolate cake, filled and frosted with vanilla buttercream and covered in fondant with rustic gold finish by Joy of Food.
The couple opened the dance floor to Ed Sheeran's Perfect. Guests, thereafter, joined them and partied into the night.
The newly-weds honeymooned in Jamaica ahead of returning to Canada and the start of their new life as husband and wife.
