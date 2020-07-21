Love Prevails
COVID-19 guidelines forced registered pharmacist Tanise O'Gilvie and chemical engineer Danian Andre Hylton to exchange wedding vows on Saturday, May 30, at the Registrar General's Department (RGD) instead of the Grand Port Royal Hotel where their first date had taken place...
The two attended Holy Trinity High and Kingston College, respectively; indeed they were both presidents of their schools' student council body, and good friends.
Both enrolled at The University of Technology (UTech) post-high school. They communicated less, recalls Tanise. She would soon glean, however, that Danian had not lost interest in their friendship. Far from it! His intentions were to take things to the next level. A date night to Port Royal gave the green light.
“On our way to Port Royal we had a conversation which served as a catalyst to our relationship,” Tanise told Tuesday Style Vows, “We shared our respective views on life... had dinner under the stars... walked the shores with the sand caressing our feet... I had an epiphany! There and then, I knew it was something to which I could get accustomed.”
A few more dates ensued which led to a firm relationship and the two eventually moving in together and becoming parents. The proposal came two years later at Hope Gardens, December 2018, during their baby shower. During the shower, Tanise was serenaded by saxophonist Vincent Ricketts, who played one of the couple's favourite songs, Why I Love You by Major.
As the saxophonist got closer to her, Tanise noticed a box attached to the saxophone. It was the cue for Danian to propose, to the delight of all in attendance. Tanise accepted.
Here comes the bride...
To the strains of John Legend's So High, Tanise, beautiful in a white ball gown embellished with lace, beads and rhinestones, complemented by a cathedral veil from Sweetest Weddings Jamaica, made her way to her bridegroom. She was escorted by her mother, Bridgette Walker.
Minister Wayne Palmer officiated the short and sweet ceremony.
The reception followed at Zen of Seymour where Dahlia Duhaney from D'lux Décor used shades of lavender, turquoise and mint green to enhance the area.
Guests enjoyed a sumptuous meal and witnessed the cutting of the three-tiered coconut, pistachio and butter almond cake by Bake Me Happy.
The couple opened the dance floor to Ryann Darling's I Choose You serenaded by Joelle Thomas. Guests, thereafter, joined and partied to the tunes of DJ Sean Whitehorne.
A honeymoon will follow at a later date at Couples Tower Isle.
