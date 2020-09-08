Reunions can often prove to be overhyped, pressured affairs that leave attendees wondering why on earth they bothered to attend.

Not so for family nurse practitioner Assistant Professor of Nursing Jannyse Starks and United Healthcare Senior Resolution/Data Mining Analyst Lewis Tapp Jr. They immediately hit it off when they met at their alma mater Fisk University's alumni event in April 2017 and literally spent every day together thereafter.

Few eyebrows were raised, therefore, when the proposal followed a year later during a trip to New Orleans, in front of the Cathedral Basilica of St Louis, no less.

A destination wedding was always on the cards for the two and Jamaica was top-of-the-list.

With so many stunning backdrops available on the island paradise it was no easy decision about how to narrow down the choice.

Borghinvilla, located at Discovery Bay with a dramatic cliffside drop overlooking the Caribbean Sea, got the final nod of approval and Tiffany Pauldon-Banks, lead planner at Redberri Events, was identified as the wedding planner. The date: February 2, 2020.

The beach-chic theme incorporated fuchsia, dusty rose, cobalt blue and rose gold hues to enhance the venue. The signature flower: Fuchsia orchids.

Jannyse's stunning entrance not only rivalled but surpassed the stunning backdrop. Escorted by dad Gregory Starks, she stunned in an Essense of Australia lace V-neckline lace bodice gown that featured a crepe skirt and laser-cut train with sheer, scalloped-lace trim.

Her tight bouquet comprised fuchsia-coloured roses and fuchsia and white phalaenopsis and dendrobium orchid sprays.

Awaiting her arrival at the altar was her bridegroom, dapper in a custom-made Spicer tailoring ivory jacket with shawl lapel and cobalt blue pants.

The ceremony, which was officiated by Reverend Courtney Walters, included jumping the broom and sand ceremony.

The reception was held under a white draped tent on the Borghinvilla lawns where the beach-chic theme continued.

The bridal party made their entrance to Young Jeezy's I Do featuring Jay-Z, Drake and Andre 3000, followed by the newly-weds to Meek Mill's Dreams and Nightmares. Later, guests enjoyed a sumptuous Jamaican meal catered by Borghinvilla's Chef Francis and witnessed the cutting of the three-tiered vanilla and red velvet cake with cascading fuchsia roses by The Joy of Food.

The newly-weds opened the dance floor to Leela James's All Over Again. Guests, thereafter, joined them and partied into the night. A honeymoon/babymoon is planned for 2021.