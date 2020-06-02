Our Walk Into Love
Love won on Saturday, October 26, 2019 when what started six years earlier as an extra-curricular activity at school blossomed into a declaration of love. Tuesday Style Vows takes you all the way back...
Jamalco chemical engineer Monique Morgan and mechanical engineer Fitzroy Delaney met in 2013 at the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica where they were both enrolled in the School of Engineering. In addition to modules there were extra-curricular activities like cheerleading. In fact, one evening in 2014, after practice, Monique recalls how she got extremely upset (to this day she can't remember why!). What she does recall, however, was Fitzroy's consoling arm, words of wisdom and the long walk home... they've not left each other's side since that night.
The proposal would come four years later after dinner at CRU Bar & Kitchen. “I excused myself to go to the restroom,” she recalled “When I returned, there was a box on the table beside my plate. Fitzroy told me that it was a gift and that I should open it. I did! He then asked if I would spend my life with him. I said yes!” shared Monique. The adiabatic wall was complete and the planning commenced.
Venue: Borghinvilla, Dicovery Bay
Make-up: Enhance U Jamaican Make-up Artist
Hair: Cadey Clark, Cadey's Concepts Salon
Caterer: Paradise Catering & Decor Ltd
Wedding cake: Cakes by Noida
Officiant: Reverend Luke Shaw
Décor: Helen G Events
MC: Shawn Wallace
Deejay: DJ Kofie
The ceremony
Borghinvilla was made even more spectacular by Helen G who positioned blooms of white, wine red and green in gold containers atop wooden blocks which artfully partitioned the seating area. Seated on gold Chiavari chairs guests enjoyed the glorious cliffside vista of the Caribbean Sea as they awaited the arrival of the bride.
Finally, to the strains of Major's Why I Love You, Monique appeared in a custom-made lace detailed dress from CJ's Bridal with a cathedral veil. In her hand she clutched a bouquet of white and red flowers. Escorted by her proud father, Anthony Morgan, she made her way to her bridegroom clad in a Spokes Apparel suit. The couple exchanged vows under a red chiffon wooden draped arch crowned with lush red and white roses, with the proceedings officiated by Reverend Luke Shaw.
“Emotions were high,” Monique shared. “We had written our own vows and I cried throughout mine.”
The reception
From under a clear tent cliffside at Borghinvilla, master of ceremonies Shawn Wallace ensured all ran smoothly, from the couple's first dance as husband and wife to Lionel Richie's Do It To Me to the cutting of the three-tiered red velvet and carrot cake from Cakes by Noida.
One of the highlights of the wedding reception was the toast to the bride and groom — the bridesmaids indicated that they would be watching Fitzroy very closely whilst the groomsmen entertainingly responded in song, After All by Alkaline.
The newly-weds and their guests then partied to the tunes of DJ Kofie.
They would later depart for their honeymoon in Miami.
