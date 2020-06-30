Turning A Page Of Love Turning A Page Of Love
Vows is delighted to announce the marriage of digital communication specialist and Swallowfield Church youth ministry leader Allan Matthew Isaacs to chemical engineer and fellow youth ministry leader Brianna Soleil Neil. The nuptials took place on Sunday, June 7 at a private residence in Saint Andrew.
The couple, both lovers of music and the outdoors, had their first date camp-style, on blankets watching the stars. The proposal, too, took this shape.
“There was a tad more fanfare,” shared Brie. “After a celebratory birthday dinner, we returned and the lawn was lit and propped with a camping tent... globe lights and candles leading to the tent where he proposed.”
Little surprise that the couple chose a garden wedding complete with a canopy erected by Delfosse McDermott, scarfed by the groom's mum Cerise Casserly and supervised by the bridegroom, who ensured it was exactly as his bethrothed had envisaged. It was! Floral arrangements by Gorgeous flowers completed the decor details. Memories by Mwezi was the wedding coordinator.
Flanked by close friends and family in observation of COVID-19 protocols Brianna, escorted by dad Reichel Neil to the strains of Turning Page by Sleeping At Last, was picture-perfect in an applique lace wedding gown from the Bliss Bridal collection.
The wedding officiant was Lancelot Henry, marriage officer at the Swallowfield Chapel.
The reception continued al fresco with fare courtesy of award-winning caterer Celeste Gordon.
The newly-weds honeymooned at the award-winning S Hotel in Montego Bay.
