VOWS - #BoyneToBeWright

Having enjoyed a friendship spanning over five years after connecting through mutual friends, Dr Brittany Boyne and serial entrepreneur Peter Jason “PJ” Wright realised how similar they were with their shared love of laughter, food and travel and for some reason they always knew how to make each other's day brighter. Some would say they were “Boyne To Be Wright!”

Knowing how special the month of December was to Brittany, in December 2019, PJ proposed to her on her birthday and set the date one year later. They both made it official on Saturday, December 5 at an intimate ceremony and reception at the Sunken Gardens in Hope Gardens officiated by Father Franklin Jackson.

“We are truly best friends, we can easily ignore the world, and live in ours, filled with conversation or even enjoying the quiet and equally be at peace,” stated PJ when asked about their relationship.

With limited guests due to COVID-19 restrictions, PJ still wanted to ensure that Brittany would have her dream wedding and with the planning being led by Dragonfly Experiences lead, Kimberly Watkins, and décor that embodied an ethereal simplicity, styled by Aiesha Panton of Pussbackfoot, Brittany was able to enjoy the wedding of her dream amid family and close friends.

The bride, dressed by Tara Lauren from Lovely Bride Miami, was also surprised by her groom, after saying her vows, with an acoustic performance of her favourite song Lightning performed by reggae artiste Mortimer. Guests were then invited to enjoy “His & Hers” signature cocktails as well as hors d'oeuvres by Pink Apron.

MC'd by the groom's brother, Nikolas Wright, guests enjoyed speeches, toasts, merriment and family-style Pink Apron platters, whilst grooving to the sounds of DJ Courtney. The cake was provided by Melissa Holbrook and displayed on a wooden table designed by the groom's sister-in-law Samantha Wright.

Credits:

Senior Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Social Content:

Novia McDonald-Whyte

Lifestyle Coordinator:

Donisha Williams

On location: Naomi Garrick

Photographers:

Janique Reynolds & Adrian McDonald, Lexon Photography