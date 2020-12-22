GoogleLove

Google Learning & Development Program Manager Tilly Li didn't quite google the word Love. She did, however, meet Mister Right notably University of California, Berkeley PhD electrical engineering student Matthew Anderson at a mutual friend's party. Mum's the word on whether she keyed in the words 'happily-ever-after', but eight years later the two were pronounced husband and wife at Borghinvilla, Discovery Bay, Jamaica

“On our first date, I jokingly told Tilly, who is Chinese-American, that I was a Jamaican prince and she almost believed me,” Matthew shared with Tuesday Style Vows. “I later confessed to her, but it was too late, she was royally trapped!”

No idle boast. The proposal came six years later on her birthday, September 17, 2018, at the Japanese Tea Garden, San Francisco. Their exchange of vows on February 22, 2020 took place on the lawns at Borghinvilla, where Jennifer Borgh and her team used shades of blush, gold, and greenery to enhance the area.

To the strains of Pachelbel's Canon in D, Tilly, beautiful in an intricate white corded lace gown designed by Wtoo by Watters made her entrance. She was escorted to her dapper groom by her father Oi Sui Li.

The proceedings were officiated by Pastor Damion Austin and included a Chinese tea ceremony in which the bride and groom served tea to their parents, in-laws, and other family members, before the ceremony.

The reception, which was described as being organic, intimate, and super-fun by the newly-weds, was held under a white draped tent on the cliffside at Borghinvilla.

The evening continued with the cutting of the three-tiered red velvet cake by Joy of Food, and dinner catered by Borghinvilla executive chef Francis.

The couple opened the dance floor to Tamia's Still. Guests, thereafter, joined them and partied into the night.

The newly-weds honeymoon planned for the Bahamas will take place at a later date.