Vows: #HappiLeeEverPerkins

Over a year before they started dating, Tanya Lee said yes to her groom, Nicholas Perkins, without even knowing it. That's because Nicholas arrived at SportsMax for a job interview where Lee was then vice-president, marketing. It was by chance that she was asked to conduct Nick's interview as his application was unrelated to her department.

“I remember writing YES in bold letters on his application because of his impressive portfolio, and also because I had a hunch he was my future husband,” she recalled.

As time progressed, Nick, a creative director at Digicel, became equally intrigued by Tanya. “I was eventually drawn to her fun personality and the meaningful conversations she would spark with me or others in the office. I didn't realise how addictive just being around her had become until I didn't want to be away from her. I eventually asked her out and the rest is history,” Nicholas shared.

After a three-year courtship, the couple got engaged in 2018 in the Hamptons, New York, a day before Nicholas' birthday.

They both made it official on January 16 at an intimate bohemian-style ceremony in Stony Hill, officiated by Stephen Henriques.

Escorted by her dad, Lambert Lee, the bride walked up the aisle to Frank Ocean's At Your Best in an Essence of Australia gown from Petals and Promises.

Kara-Ann Anderson and Petals and Promises was responsible for the evening's bohemian-inspired décor and arrangements, adorned with vendella roses, eucalyptus and Israeli ruscus from The New Greenhouse. Nick wore a custom tuxedo from Spokes Apparel.

At the reception, the newly-weds' toasts were raised by, among others, the bride's sister, Dianne Smith, and the groom's best friend, Chris Myers. The two-tiered naked cake was made with love by Helen Perkins, mother of the groom. The proceedings were hosted by Marlon Campbell.

The couple opened the dance floor to Mad Cobra's Dun Wife.

They honeymooned at an undisclosed location in Negril.

Credit Box:

On the Cover:

Mr & Mrs Nicholas Perkins gaze adoringly into each other's eyes.

Senior Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Social Content:

Novia McDonald-Whyte

Lifestyle Coordinator:

Donisha Williams

Photographer:

Janique Reynolds

Layout:

El-dorad McCallum