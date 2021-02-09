Vows: #HappiLeeEverPerkins
Over a year before they started dating, Tanya Lee said yes to her groom, Nicholas Perkins, without even knowing it. That's because Nicholas arrived at SportsMax for a job interview where Lee was then vice-president, marketing. It was by chance that she was asked to conduct Nick's interview as his application was unrelated to her department.
“I remember writing YES in bold letters on his application because of his impressive portfolio, and also because I had a hunch he was my future husband,” she recalled.
As time progressed, Nick, a creative director at Digicel, became equally intrigued by Tanya. “I was eventually drawn to her fun personality and the meaningful conversations she would spark with me or others in the office. I didn't realise how addictive just being around her had become until I didn't want to be away from her. I eventually asked her out and the rest is history,” Nicholas shared.
After a three-year courtship, the couple got engaged in 2018 in the Hamptons, New York, a day before Nicholas' birthday.
They both made it official on January 16 at an intimate bohemian-style ceremony in Stony Hill, officiated by Stephen Henriques.
Escorted by her dad, Lambert Lee, the bride walked up the aisle to Frank Ocean's At Your Best in an Essence of Australia gown from Petals and Promises.
Kara-Ann Anderson and Petals and Promises was responsible for the evening's bohemian-inspired décor and arrangements, adorned with vendella roses, eucalyptus and Israeli ruscus from The New Greenhouse. Nick wore a custom tuxedo from Spokes Apparel.
At the reception, the newly-weds' toasts were raised by, among others, the bride's sister, Dianne Smith, and the groom's best friend, Chris Myers. The two-tiered naked cake was made with love by Helen Perkins, mother of the groom. The proceedings were hosted by Marlon Campbell.
The couple opened the dance floor to Mad Cobra's Dun Wife.
They honeymooned at an undisclosed location in Negril.
Credit Box:
On the Cover:
Mr & Mrs Nicholas Perkins gaze adoringly into each other's eyes.
Senior Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Social Content:
Novia McDonald-Whyte
Lifestyle Coordinator:
Donisha Williams
Photographer:
Janique Reynolds
Layout:
El-dorad McCallum
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy