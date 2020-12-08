Vows: #LipsSealed

Their initial encounter four years ago came via a dating site. Their first date a month later took place at Carib 5. The movie they watched was The Mechanic starring Jason Statham. Three years into the relationship Media Page Planner Christopher Grant proposed to Primary School guidance counsellor Lashae Harris. Nothing too earth-shattering, but perhaps a harbinger of what was to come a year later as they prepared to formalise their union in the midst of a pandemic.

“Preparing for our wedding wasn't easy! There were lots of uncertainties due to the novel coronavirus. My parents and sisters, the groom's father, and other family members who were overseas had to join via Zoom due to the travel restrictions,” Lashae revealed to Tuesday Style Vows .

Finally, with numbers drastically reduced, all was in place for the exchange of vows complete with COVID-19 protocols.

The venue was the Pavillion at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel. Décor details were handled by Shaneka Harris from Beauti in Motion who used shades of plum, gold with hints of blush and greenery to enhance the area.

Love, was definitely in the air as the bridegroom clad in a black and white tuxedo awaited the arrival of his bride.

To the strains of Jennifer Hudson's Giving Myself, Lashae made her way up the aisle escorted by her uncle Byron Campbell. She made a striking picture in a custom-made LuxBrides JA ivory mermaid gown with corset back embellished with pearl beading, lace appliqué, and skin-ton lace at the top to give an off-the-shoulder illusion. A lace appliqué cathedral veil completed the look.

Reverend Rennard White, who officiated the ceremony, which included a love letter and wine box ceremony (the box contained a bottle of wine, two glasses, and a love letter from each to the other), would later have the honour of declaring the couple husband and wife. Rings exchanged, Lashae and Christopher made their exit to Wifey by Next.

The reception continued at the same venue in a rustic bohemian setting and was described by the couple as a 'toast celebration' lasting approximately 90 minutes.

Master of ceremonies Jermaine Young kept the guests fully engaged for the period which included heartfelt toasts, newly-wed games, the cutting of the two-tiered cake from Sheadrae's Pastries and the newly-weds dancing to Savage Garden's I Knew I Loved You. Guests indulged in heavy cocktails and savoured the last few minutes with the newly-weds ahead of their departure for honeymoon at Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica, Ocho Rios.