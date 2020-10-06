Say Yes To The Veil! Or... No?

Updos, loose and wavy curls, kinky buns, locs, extensions. Modern wedding hairstyles have taken bridal beauty to new heights. But what of the veil?

It is entirely okay to (clutch those pearls) not wear a veil! A chic hair accessory can be a perfect way to top off your wedding ensemble; it allows you to make your own definitive fashion statement. From flower crowns to headbands (yes, they are back), there are lots of options for what you can wear instead of a veil.

Here are some popular options:

Hairpiece Combs

Combs come in all shapes and sizes. This the most popular and traditional alternative to a veil. Side combs are trendy these days and afford different looks based on placement in the hair.

Have your hairstylist throw in a relaxed braid for more of a casual boho look.

Flower Crown

One of my all-time favourite accessory is a lush fresh flower crown with colourful blooms. It's a stunning contrast to a bride's simple wedding dress. A flower crown would work best with vintage boho styling and looks best with the hair down because of the natural look that free-flowing hair allows.

Hairpins

Hairpins are currently trending in the world of bridal fashion. They are one of the most affordable bridal hair accessories. Even if you are wearing a veil for your ceremony and want a second hair look for your reception, hairpins are the perfect way to achieve this. Sparkly crystals or delicate pearls are sure to stand out. They are also great options for bridesmaids.

Headbands

Headbands are back, ladies! What a wonderful way to combine classic glamour. A chic headband is perfect for the fashion-forward bride. Although thought of as a new contemporary look, there is still a strong tie to tradition and vintage inspiration.

Bridal hair vines & chains

Hair vines and chains are flexible and can be styled into many different hairstyles and easily pinned into place. You can add a hair vine around a traditional hair bun, weave it through a braid, wear at the top of your head like a headband, or even wear it across your forehead.

Bridal tiaras & crowns

When you think real-life fairy-tale wedding or royalty — a tiara is the must-have bridal accessory. If you're after the regal look to channel your inner princess this is the way to go.

Wedding Hair Accessory Shopping Tips

First, consider your hairstyle.

What's your wedding theme? Whether you're the boho-chic bride with wedding hair flowers or the princess-inspired beauty with a shimmery wedding tiara, the accessory should match the overall theme.

Remember the wedding hue. Your bridal hair accessories should complement your personal style, outfit, and the overall colour palette of the wedding. Think: gold, silver, rose gold, pearls, or crystal.

Remember to style your hair in a way that's comfortable and fashionable for you. Headpieces are just as important as the bridal gown. No matter what your style is, there will be one that perfectly fits your personality.