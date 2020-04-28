Wedding Planning From The Comfort of Your Couch

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column Happily Ever After with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds, who will each week spotlight all the questions you've been asking since COVID-19 was added to the guest list!

Dear Shikima,

I'm a 2021 bride! I'm so excited and ready to start planning my wedding. How can I plan it, though, when everything seems to be temporarily closing because of COVID-19? How long will I have to wait to start planning?

Kelly-Ann

Dear Kelly-Ann:

Congratulations on your engagement! Please don't lose the excitement of planning your wedding. I know it's hard to ignore the madness around us all with COVID-19, but now is a great time to start planning how and where you'd like to tie the knot.

Wedding planning usually involves months-long (and sometimes frustrating) sifting through details and lots of decisions. Take advantage of the extra time you now have to start thinking about the wedding of your dreams.

Throw on some comfy clothes, grab your laptop, and dive into the planning process.

Wedding Planning Tasks You Can Do From Home

1. Research, research, research. And then more research.

It's a fact that with the growing world of technology, weddings can be easily planned with the aid of Pinterest, Google, and social media. Finding options or ideas to plan a wedding is very easy.

2. Put together a wedding website.

This is a perfect way to keep guests up-to-date on all the developments and details of your big day. It's also a great way to share the story of your love.

3. Register for gifts.

Now is a great time to take advantage of the wide array of online registry options available.

4. Write your vows.

If you plan on saying personal vows, start putting some thoughts on paper.

How To Handle Virtual Wedding Planning Appointments With Every Vendor:

Make appointments with vendors by getting virtual! Whether it's doing a video call, talking more in-depth on the phone, or communicating via email you should go ahead and schedule meetings with vendors via these options until it's possible to meet in person.

Venue

Request a virtual venue tour, a video call to include a tour or a comprehensive catalog of images, this will allow you to see views of the different event spaces.

Stationery

They can start customising and personalising your invitations and all print material. The design draft and samples can be sent via email for your review.

Hair & Make-up

Social distancing makes it relatively impossible to do beauty trials. Use the time to look at your preferred vendors' work on social media, it'll give you a chance to see their work on real brides. Create a hair and make-up inspiration board to discuss with your artist when you meet in-person.

Photographers

Virtual consultations with your photographer should be very easy during this time because the majority of them work from home if they aren't out shooting.

Wedding Dress & Attire

Visit websites to get a sense of your style. Select the style and type of the gown(s) you may want to try when you are able to. You may want to physically touch and try on your dress before making the big decision. Speak with your preferred vendors and see how they can help you with this.

Décor & Floral Designer

Ask your floral and décor supplier to mock up a tablescape based on your wedding inspirations. Many are relying on photography to showcase florals and table décor to their clients.

Once the mock-up has been photographed, an email with the images can be sent to you to review the tablescape from different angles.

Catering & Cake

Whilst you can't taste food virtually, these vendors can offer pick-up/delivery options for you to experience the taste in person. Just remember when doing takeout, the food items may not stand up as well and look as good as it will on your wedding day. Ask your caterer to send a photo of the presentation options. I'd recommend a second tasting closer to the wedding date.

Planner

Having a wedding planner during these challenging times is a treasure! Telephone consultations and virtual communication via apps, like Zoom, have truly been a game-changer now that physical meetings are unwise. They can assist you in setting up all the required vendor meetings and services you may need.

This is great to time to know the decisions you need to be making and in what order you need to make them.

Enjoy being engaged, set a wedding date and go ahead… make decisions about when, where, and how… start planning your wedding, a meaningful experience that will end with a lovely social celebration.