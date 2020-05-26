A Conversation With Stefanie Cove

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column Happily Ever After with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds, who will each week spotlight all the questions you've been asking since COVID-19 was added to the guest list!

Stefanie Cove is founder of Stefanie Cove and Co, one of the most prominent event producers in the world. Her full-service events include social events, high-end galas, nuptials and private dinners for celebrity and high-profile clients. This is why Cove has recently been named one of the top wedding planners in the world in Bazaar's Little Black Book. Her accolades boast recognition from many international events and the wedding industry. Cove has designed magnificent weddings all around the world, including Italy, Hong Kong, and the Caribbean.

This week we caught up with her, and seek her take on the industry now.

Shikima Hinds (SH): It's pretty much raining anxiety for both brides and event planners, these days. What are your tips to both for keeping calm during these challenging times?

Stefanie Cove (SC): It really is! The problem is that there is so much uncertainty and no one knows the right answers. My advice would be to remember this will not last forever and brides will be able to have their perfect day. Patience is not my strong suit, but I think having a little patience right now will help soothe the anxiety. Once we know when parties can commence, brides and planners can begin the planning again. I think it's better to wait a little while so you don't have to start over again with moving dates. I think there will be many great parties to come and plan for in 2021, hopefully many for the fall and winter — even if it's smaller groups.

SH: What's your favourite part of producing a wedding?

SC: Probably the design process of blending the bride and groom's style in a subtle yet understated and elegant way; enough so the guests notice it reflects the couple, but in a very stylish and sophisticated way.

SH: We've come to learn that technology has become our new best friend in the time of COVID. Do you foresee this use of technology as a trend continuing post-COVID and affecting the weddings and events industry?

SC: I do! I think we have all realised how easy it is to work via video conference. I still personally love seeing people in person, but it definitely may decrease the need of flying back and forth just a little bit for meetings. I do think site visits are a very important part of the planning process and cannot be replaced with technology!

SH: Where do you get your creative inspiration?

SC: Daily, I find inspiration in architecture, interior design, art and nature. For events, I like for our team to get inspiration throughout the process from the couple… whether it is from photos they send us, books they love, etc.

SH: What would you like to see more of at weddings?

SC: I would like to see more weddings that are styled as a wonderful dinner party… less structure while incorporating all of the important traditions. Design-wise, I love our weddings that don't feel so bridal — with colour and a bit of edge.

SH: You've had experience planning destination weddings in Jamaica. What's your favourite thing about the island?

SC: There are so many things. I truly love Round Hill and Golden Eye — but there are so many hotels I still need to visit! And of course, who doesn't love Scotchies! But other than places, the views and the water are just dreamy.

