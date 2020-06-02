A Conversation with Nathalie A Cadet-James

Nathalie A Cadet-James is founder and CEO of Luxe Fête Event Planning and Design Studio, and “Miami's ultimate queen of the VIP list”. Her planning and design studio is known for high-profile events and unforgettable weddings in incredible destinations around the world. She is on Brides Magazine 's 2019 Best Planners in United States List and has also been recognised as a “Young Innovator, The People Reshaping our Future,” by FedEx.

Today, Cadet-James shares insights on the weddings and event planning industry.

1. Where do you see wedding and events trends with the growth event intimacy?

The one thing I am certain of is that humans will continue to love and continue to celebrate love. Even prior to the pandemic, we noticed a trend toward more intimate celebrations and gatherings because these atmospheres lead to a more authentic experience. Smaller, intimate weddings with deep impact and some magic touches will be the new direction of weddings.

2. What is the importance of design when hosting an intimate event at home or a private location?

Creative design is an opportunity to tell your story, to transport guests to somewhere special, to create an environment that fosters connection and even more love amongst your closest friends and family, to make your guests feel celebrated - so yes, design is a critical component of any wedding celebration. What I personally love about Jamaica is how the natural environment already creates an incredible backdrop for a beautiful wedding.

3. What's your favourite part of producing a wedding?

My favourite part is seeing the bride and groom's reaction to a space I have created in their honour — their vision come to life. I'll never forget in one of the weddings I produced in Italy, I heard the groom whisper to the bride at the altar, “Did Nathalie also orchestrate the birds chirping?” It was an exquisite wedding that left many breathless and inspired. This is what brings me the most happiness in producing a wedding.

4. How do you feel about weekday events?

Our new norm has essentially blended all days. If a weekday event works for the client, in terms of availability and budget, I see no issue with it at all.

5. We've come to learn that technology has become our new best friend during these times of COVID. Do you foresee this as a trend or the use of technology after COVID affecting the weddings and events industry?

What is nice about technology is the ability to reach such a vast amount of people. I have seen intimate weddings shared with loved ones live around the world. We are lucky to be able to do so. I am still a proponent, however, of phone-free ceremonies. It's so important to be present and in the moment. Leave the live feed, photos and videography to the professionals.

6. What can couples do to make their wedding a one-of-a-kind rather than cookie-cutter?

Couples can make their wedding unique by not being afraid to embrace their story and tell it through design. The more personalised details you have, the more special it feels for everyone who gets to experience it.

7. Where do you get your creative inspirations?

I find my inspiration in my clients, in my travels around the world, in books, art and fashion.

8. It's pretty much raining anxiety for both brides and event planners these days. What are your tips to both for keeping calm during these challenging times?

Event planners have always had the task of managing challenging situations. These times happen to present challenges that have a much higher threshold. What I like to focus on are the solutions and how I can implement them. That makes the problem go away rather quickly. Each client, each location, each wedding vision, will have different parameters we must work within. Planners must be committed to taking the time to consider every scenario necessary to bring a special event to life. We must be nimble and think outside of the box. When you are able to gain your clients' trust, it is less likely they will feel anxiety in the planning process. As in any challenging time, keeping calm and open to solutions is key!