A Love To Last

A Facebook invitation to a convention signalled that Cupid's arrow was not only quivering but poised to hit the bullseye!

Bridgeport Infant School Administrative Assistant Renee Bennett and Jose Marti Technical High School teacher Devon Reid exchanged wedding vows on Saturday, August 15 at Wembley Center of Excellence, Hayes, Clarendon.

Renee disclosed to Tuesday Style Vows that she would see Devon from time to time at her place of worship, Christ For Life Deliverance Tabernacle. In fact, she even recalled sitting beside him on one such occasion. “We never exchanged words! Devon was in charge of planning and organising events for his church, Lighthouse Assembly Church of God, and was in the throes of preparing for a convention there. He sent me an invite via Facebookand suggested a meeting to discuss a few church issues.”

Few issues were discussed, confessed Devon, as “Her beauty was all I could concentrate on.” They would soon be dating.

A year later came the proposal. “I told her to dress up as I was taking her out on a special date.” The special date to the waterfront would include close friends and family who stayed out of sight until they got the cue to turn the music on in their respective cars and to alight with a sign that read: “Will You Marry Me?”

Renee accepted the proposal...The countdown commenced.

Here Comes The Bride...

Gorgeous in a sweetheart neckline white ball gown Renee, escorted by her mum Karlene Leon and to the strains of Major's Why I Love You , made her way to her anxious bridegroom. The ceremony was officiated by Bishop Dr Austin Wright.

The reception followed at the same venue and kicked off in fine style with the entrance of members of the bridal party to Toast by Grammy award-winning singer Koffee. Pastor Tijani Christian assumed the role of master of ceremonies. The fun-filled reception included games, heartfelt toasts, the couple's first dance as newly-weds, blessing of the cake, and a sumptious meal.

The couple honeymooned at Bahia Principe Jamaica.