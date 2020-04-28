A Match Made... Online

A double-click online, a Midtown Miami first date, the discovery that they both were proud epicures, and a New Year's proposal all led up to a dreamy wedding in the groom's island paradise.

Kirk Ivy and Elena Sarycheva tied the knot on February 8, 2020, with an all-white theme in Negril, Jamaica. Officiated by Colin Morgan, the family-themed wedding included family and friends, some of who travelled from Europe to share in the couple's special day.

The groom, a Jamaican native with a luxury home remodelling company in Miami, Florida, and the bride, a real-estate agent who hails from Ukraine, shared an affinity for good wine and fine cuisine during their courtship. “I remember one day Kirk made me salmon and asparagus [that we had] with a bottle of Prosecco, and I thought 'how is it this Jamaican man could possibly know exactly what I like?'” said Elena. Once they officially started dating, they were together for a few years before Kirk proposed. “...He asked our daughter Kiara to give me the box with the ring and she said, 'Will you marry my daddy?'” shared Elena.

By early 2019, the pair were preparing their dream wedding; they identified the Cliff Hotel in Negril, as the perfect spot and invited 45 of their closest friends to join them. The final weeks leading up to their big day were a whirlwind: approving floral bouquets with Tai Flora Luxe, dotting I's and crossing T's with wedding planners Shikima Hinds and Justine Douglas of Island Bride Jamaica, plus final dress fittings.

It all unfolded beautifully: Roy Orbison's Oh, Pretty Woman played as the bride turned heads in a long-sleeved lace dress by Italian designer Giovanna Alessandro; the classic silhouette a popular choice for royal weddings. Also pulling on a regal aesthetic were the bridesmaids who carried out their duties in elegant lavender, proving that they were as gorgeous as they were useful! The groom's suit was a combination of Alexander McQueen and Calvin Klein, while groomsmen donned special edition Zara.

After the ceremony, bridesmaids changed into white outfits and joined guests, all of whom had adhered to the all-white dress code for the reception. The decor team played with texture as white hydrangeas paired beautifully with lilies for the centre pieces. The white theme was as pretty as a picture against the brilliantly red and orange Negril sunset. Mr and Mrs Kirk Ivy made their reception entrance to Popcaan's Family, a musical accompaniment that fully encompassed their focus for the night. The newly-weds cut their traditional Jamaican fruitcake by Lee-Ann Cooke, and performed their first dance as husband and wife to I Belong To You by Lenny Kravitz. Toasts were offered throughout the evening as each guest was tasked with the responsibility of summing up the couple in one sentence. The one-liners added to the entertainment value provided by MC Carey Skeffrey and DJ Gemini. Stacy Clarke Photography captured the memories at the all-white destination wedding where a love that initially sparked online turned into wedding bliss!