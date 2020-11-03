A Serious Match
Theirs had been a not-so-traditional start; think: Virtual. And due to the novel coronavirus, had culminated in a socially distant exchange of wedding vows. It was, however, punctuated with oodles of love.
Tuesday Style Vows is delighted to welcome Affordable Brands A Z Ltd accounting clerk Chantal Bryan and Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture, and Fisheries Animal Health Technician Sydoraine Alistair Grant to its family.
The two met online in 2018. The proposal came on New Year's Eve night two years later, followed by an exchange of wedding vows on Saturday, April 11 at the Dream Wedding Centre, Stony Hill. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Aldwin Gidden and was witnessed by approximately eight guests.
The reception and honeymoon are on hold until 2021.
