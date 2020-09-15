A Splash Of Colour

Earlier this year Brides magazine asked top planners what are the wedding trends to keep and ditch in 2020; when Neillie Butler of Mariee Ami was asked what trend to ditch, Butler said she has had enough of the all-white and green weddings. “We love the classic wedding but you can still achieve a classic style through ceremony rituals and celebration traditions that really reflect your own personal style.”

I must admit that I quite agree! Yes, yes…you can never go wrong with what I sometimes call the “50 shades of white” which yields the classic bridal look. While whites, creams, and beiges with soft accents like blush or peach tend to exude subtle romance, there are many brides who would like to opt for a bolder colour scheme.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with being creative by incorporating colour in your wedding. You don't have to go the neutral route just because it's a wedding and it's trending. Think beyond neutrals!

Neutral colour palettes have dominated the bridal industry for the last few years, coupled with the greenery trend that incorporated varieties of eucalyptus or tropical foliage paired with soft tones like whites, ivory, blush, and champagne.

Before the pandemic hit us, I expected to see a lot more use of bold colours making a bigger comeback into the wedding picture by now, or perhaps by mid to late 2021. One of my favourite things about helping brides design and plan their weddings is guiding them towards colour:

I know many fear the use of colour coming off as tacky. If you want a unique colour palette for your wedding, don't be scared it's going to be tacky. Remember, “tacky” is in the eye of the beholder.

With that said, you want to handle the process of choosing your palette correctly so it looks good when everything comes together.

What is key is to ensure you are not using too many colours. Select three to four complementary colours and stick to them. In my opinion, it's a mistake to limit yourself to only two distinct bold colours; you're not trying to create a sports theme here. In fact, choosing multiple shades of the same hue to create a tonal scheme, instead of choosing only two, is your best bet.

Is there a significant colour in your life?

The first step is to choose your main colour. Your main colour is your standout colour throughout your wedding. Next you have your complementary colour, which is just a colour to boost the main one. Once you have chosen these you can add a light colour or metallic tone to tie everything together. I also recommend an undertone colour, which is a deep, rich colour that underlies everything.

What's crucial here is balance. You need extreme amounts of balance, which is required in every single colour palette, especially if you're working with really bold colours.

Just because you have two dominant colours in your palette doesn't mean you should use them equally. One hue must take centre stage. Colours should be complementary, not distracting. Thoughtfully balancing your colours is the key to making even the most crazy combinations look chic and sophisticated.

There are many beautiful ways to add colour to your wedding. The more obvious options are through your choice of flowers. Other creative ways include bold shoes, a fresh flower crown, table décor, the dessert display, linens and napkins, your signature cocktails, or even the furniture.

Honestly, if you define your colour scheme towards the beginning of your styling, it is so much easier for everything else to come together. Using the same colours throughout your wedding décor will help create a cohesive flow, so every detail looks like it belongs.

Add more fun and excitement to your celebration with the use of colour! Be bolder in showcasing your own personal style!