A Timeless Love Affair A Timeless Love Affair

Love happens when you least suspect! It certainly did for Kimberly Hoffman, registered physiotherapist at Body Forte Limited, and detective constable Samuel Reid of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) at Spanish Town Police Station.

What are the chances that a dastardly fall resulting in a broken ankle and surgery at Nuttall Hospital would end in happily-ever-after for Samuel?

When he returned, post-surgery, for a revision of his surgery and to remove the screws, continuous pain meant physiotherapy. Enter those healing hands of Kimberly Hoffman! Sessions over, Reid was advised by Hoffman to continue with follow-up sessions at the Jamaica Constabulary Force Physiotherapy Department. He reluctantly acquiesced but not before securing her number! “When he asked me for my number,” shared Kimberly with Vows, “I politely declined, as I do not give my personal number to patients.”

Samuel vehemently protested that he was the patient of Dr Ian Neil and not hers! Cupid's arrow was quivering. In fact Samuel later 'fessed up that when he left the treatment room a voice told him that she would be his wife.

The two soon became fast friends, burning up the phone lines. They found common ground and friendship soon turned into love. Indeed, his friends joked that his broken ankle had not been in vain!

Kimberly's heartstrings were tugged not only because he treated her like a queen, but also her daughter as his own beloved princess. “He was literally everything I prayed for,” she shared.

When love comes knocking at the door there's naught else to do really save open and let it in. They both did, and in spectacular form! While Kimberly the perfectionist was pulling out all the stops and every pinterest inspiration to host his 26th birthday party Samuel was busy planning to pop the question. Kimberly told her soon-to-become-fiancé that they were going to Black Orchid Restaurant at Eden Gardens for dinner and was chuffed that he was dressed to the hilt. They took pictures by the pool and she was completely convinced that she had outsmarted the sleuth when in unison her friends shouted “Surprise!” from the balcony.

Samuel, who had planned to propose after dinner with just the two of them, realised that his proposal would now be a very public statement of intent.

As the two danced to Major's This Is Why I Love You with Samuel whispering sweet nothings in her ear, a sixth sense told her that something was afoot. A cursory glance around the room confirmed her belief. They were at this point encircled by their friends and family each armed with phone cameras. The song changed to Bruno Mars' Marry You . Kimberly's knees buckled to the point that she was forced to sit. Samuel went down on one knee, ring in hand and popped the question. She said yes!

On the eve of New Year's Eve at Tropical Elegance, under the theme 'A Timeless Love Affair' with a 50-year-old VW bug aptly dubbed The Love Bug parked under the lignum vitae tree with the couple's 'SK' wedding monogram on the side of the vehicle and with chandeliers and orchids hanging from branches and the aisle dotted with wooden signs on which were engraved verses from 1 Corinthians 13 and red and white rose petals leading to the semi-circle arch of the altar that faced a cluster of hibiscus and palm trees.

The bride's entrance on the arm of her father Ernie Hoffman was as spectacular as the setting and further enhanced by keyboardist Shamar Grant, who accompanied the sultry voice of Raschida Mitchell, whose delivery of Major's This Is Why I Love You, harked back to the night of the proposal.

Kimberly was gorgeous and appeared to float in her ivory illusion mermaid gown. There was nary a dry eye, her bridegroom included, as she made her way up the aisle. The ceremony officiated by the Reverend Cyril Francis, peer councilor for the St Catherine North Division of police, included scripture readings from the Song of Solomon read by Dena and Errol Wright, the bride's aunt and uncle. This was followed by I Choose You , by Sara Bareilles, a dedication from the bride to the groom and read by the bride's best friend Whitney Williams. If I Should Fall Behind, by Bruce Springsteen, dedicated to the bride, was read by Ajan Francis, the groom's colleague. Other highlights included personalised vows read from printed red hearts and the gift of a ring to the bride's daughter Ky'Ailah with the promise to be a good father figure.

The reception was as memorable as the nuptials with Dennis Brooks ably handling MC duties. After a sumptious dinner, speeches, the shoe game, cake-cutting, bouquet and garter throws it was time for the newly-weds' first dance as husband and wife. This was executed in fine mash-up style from Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes's Time of My Life to Beenie Man's Blackboard and Nadine Sutherland and Terror Fabulous's Action , amongst others.

The reception ended on a sparkly note with guests lining both sides of the driveway with sparklers in hand.

The couple enjoyed a mini moon that started at Sea Coral Cliff in West End, Negril then to Jewel's Paradise Cove in Runaway Bay, St Ann. A full honeymoon to Thailand for their first anniversary is in the works.