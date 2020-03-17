Happily Ever After @ AC Kingston
AC Hotel Kingston WEDDING EXPO
It was just a matter of time before brides-to-be started looking at the AC Hotel Kingston as a possible wedding venue. Not a bad spot to find oneself in! Indeed, faced with this surge of interest Director of Sales Marlene Buckridge and her team hosted the property's first wedding showcase. It was a fabulous reveal, with several areas transformed with the help of D'Mar Events into a sophisticated urban wedding destination.
From the rooftop to the AC Pool Lawn and the Rock Steady ballroom, there were endless possibilities coupled with nods of approval and, most importantly, clarity from those in attendance.
For more information on weddings at the AC Hotel Kingston contact:
Marlene Buckridge
Director of Sales
marlene.buckridge@achotelsjm.com
o: 876.750.3000 d. 876.602.0192
AC Kingston Hotel
38-42 Lady Musgrave Road,
Kingston
