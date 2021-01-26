Vows - An Everlasting Love
What to do when you find the perfect partner? Marry her, of course!
This is exactly what Chane Campbell, monitoring officer, Child Protection & Family Services Agency, did on November 29, 2020. After two years of dating he knew that his colleague Shanice Clarke was the one and wasted no time in asking her father, Glenford Clarke, for her hand in marriage. He secured the nod and immediately consulted with family members and close friends in making plans for the proposal, which took place over a gourmet dinner at the Steakhouse on the Verandah restaurant, Devon House. The couple would welcome that same year their daughter Skylar.
The exchange of vows officiated by Bishop Vernon Brackett was held inside the Pavillion at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.
Shanice made a gorgeous bride in an off-the-shoulder sweetheart beaded mermaid gown from Helen G Bridal. She was escorted to her dapper groom by dad Glenford Clarke to a beautiful rendition of A Thousand Years by violinist Dayna Palmer, a lovely surprise by her wedding planner.
The reception which took place at the same venue was exquisitely styled by wedding planner Nyika Taylor/@Nyikal1. Standout features included gold candelabras at each formally set table with assorted blooms at the base to interpret the modern-chic theme; while circular tables were set around the dance floor which had the couple's initials entwined in gold. The flickering glow of candlelight further enhanced the romantic setting.
Formalities commenced when master of ceremonies Jason Johnson announced the arrival of the wedding party who made their emphatic entrance to Master KG's Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo. This was immediately followed by the couple's first dance as husband and wife to The Closer I Get To You by Luther Vandross and Beyoncé, and Mirrorby Justin Timberlake in a “cloud” with gold sparkling lights in the background.
The cutting of the three-tiered fruitcake by Alana Williams/@fabulous_cakesja and dinner by the award-winning culinary team of the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel were followed by lively toasts, games, lots of laughter and dancing which brought the affair to a memorable end.
The newly-weds enjoyed a mini-moon at Royalton Negril Resort & Spa. A complete honeymoon is slated for a later date in Hawaii.
