Vows: At Last

It could be argued, and at length to boot, that a premium was already up for grabs when attorney at law and CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Senior Manager, Compliance Programmes Yanique Smith started negotiations with Harbour International businessman and account executive Christopher Frederick.

“I was an insurance advisor when I called Christopher's company to offer insurance and equity-linked products. He answered the call and we spoke about the products and arranging a meeting to finalise the paperwork. We spoke for about an hour,” Yanique shared with Tuesday Style Vows (TSV) .

Their conversation would continue in earnest until they finally met in person. Their decade-long union would produce two beautiful children: Six-year-old Matthew and seven-month-old Zhuri. The two made it official on Sunday, December 12, 2020, two years after his surprise proposal, which took place during his birthday party on November 26, 2018.

“In the middle of the party,” Yanique told TSV, “he stood up and thanked everyone for coming and highlighted how grateful he was that I was in his life. He then got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife. I said, 'Yes!'”

“I helped him plan my own engagement party,” she said, further.

The two were joined in holy matrimony by Reverend Trevor Edwards on the lawns of the groom's parents' home in Norbrook.

Mariah Carey's When I Saw Yousignalled the bride's arrival on the arm of the groom's father Professor Joseph Frederick OJ, CD. She was flawless in a halter keyhole lace gown from David's Bridal. Her bridal bouquet comprised of white roses.

The intimate reception continued at the same venue with master of ceremonies Dr Milton Hardie ably handling the formalities, which included the unveiling of the wedding cake by the groom's mother Clotelle Frederick and the bride's godmother Saturna Thompson; the official cutting of the cake; and toasts to the newly-weds and their parents.

Further highlights were the couple's first dance as husband and wife to At Last by Etta James, and the bride's serenading her husband to Mariah Carey's All I've Ever Wanted. “My favourite hobby is singing and I had to sing at my wedding despite how nervous I was,” stated the bride.

Given the pandemic and a young baby, the newly-weds have decided to defer their honeymoon until a more convenient time. “Once restrictions are lifted, we want our families overseas and in Jamaica to celebrate our one-year anniversary. We will thereafter jet off on our honeymoon. We have completed our family, with a son and a daughter and are simply happy, for health, continued blessings, family support, and great friends.