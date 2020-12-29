Balloons Are Back!

Who would have thought it? Certainly not me… Balloons are making an even bigger comeback for celebrations.

As children, balloons for us were the ultimate sign of a party. But adults too are now getting in on the action. I must admit I've never really been a fan of balloons; however, the modern take on this trend has converted me.

Gone are the days of circus-themed small basic balloons; these days balloons are far from that.

Balloons are popping up everywhere there's a celebration — from the engagement shoot and bridal showers to the wedding-day décor — and there's no sign of this trend slowing down.

There are lots of ways that you can use balloons and still keep things classy. From fun photo-op and backdrops to the wedding reception ceiling décor and dessert bar. Think: Balloon garlands and installations paired with modern neon signs, fresh greenery details, personalised or clustered with romantic flowers. Event designers have been incorporating balloons in the most creative of ways.

Top reasons to consider balloon décor in your celebration design

• Inexpensive

• Perfect for photos

• Modern when mixed with greenery and some flowers

• Can give your décor space and tables height

• Great non-flower décor option

• Good option for your sweets table

As balloons become trendier, the types, colours and sizes have changed. They range from 10 inches to 36 inches, and some even bigger.

You designer will help you choose the right size depending on where you want to place them; for example, 36 inches are most ideal for photos and tabletops. A variety of assorted sizes from 10 inches and up are best for garlands.

Here are a few fresh balloon wedding décor looks, styles, and details:

Add a tassel tail

Take your balloons to the next level by adding some playful glamour with a fringed tassel tail.

Go botanical

If you'd prefer something more organic for your balloon décor, wrap some foliage to create a tail. Add some faux ivy or ask your florist for some fresh greenery.

Balloon garland

Banish ideas of eighties style arches! A balloon garland is the biggest balloon trend right now. It has made a massive comeback in the last few years, showcasing mixed balloon sizes that give them a modern and contemporary feel. Keep in mind you'll need at least 100 balloons to create a visual show-stopper.

Letters

Metallic letters act as super signage for your celebration. Buy each balloon individually to create your own custom phrase.

Top tips for wedding balloons

• Helium escapes over a period of time so it's best to arrange for someone to inflate the balloons as close as possible to the start of the event.

• Fishline is best to tie balloons for a clean and disguised string.

• Do not place balloons in the direct sunlight or a hot space or they will bust.

• Be sure to dispose of your balloons responsibly after the event. Consider the environment.

• Get professional help to handle the balloon décor or get an electric balloon pump. You do not want to run out of breath! It's not practical to try to blow so many balloons.

Balloons were once an event staple. This trend, like many, came and went and is now back again. They're worth considering as they bring joy and festivity to any celebration. Be inspired!