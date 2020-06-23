By Design
What happens when an architect meets a networks supervisor for an Internet company who happens to be celebrating his 35th birthday in Seattle, WA?
“One dance in and we knew there was something special!” Noelle Galicia shared with Tuesday Style Vows. No idle boast! they stayed in touch via social media met up again a few months later and three years later on a sunny Christmas Eve, at the top of the Great Wheel on Elliott Bay, Joseph Hanrahan proposed. So how did they end up in Jamaica at the Borghinvilla Discovery Bay, Ocho Rios, for their destination wedding on Saturday, February 29?
Noelle had met Jamaican Roxanne Bennett years ago during an Italian vacation. She proved to be a great resource.
Their happy-ever-after climaxed in a tropical, eclectic-themed wedding on the lawns of Borghinvilla. Patiently awaiting his bride stood Joseph, smart in classic light grey suiting by Calvin Klein.
To the strains of Yiruma's A River Flows Into You, Noelle, in a Watters Hearst oversized floral appliqués accent gown with fitted bodice and A-line skirt that extended down into a slight train, made her entrance. Her bouquet comprised greenery, eucalyptus, ginger lilies, anthuriums, roses, and her favourite King Protea. The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Courtney Walters.
The reception took place under a tent in another of the property's well-appointed areas. The rustic farm-style tables were elegantly adorned with yellow roses worked into tropical runners . The family setting ensured easy camaraderie during the formalities as, too, supper.
Celebrations continued on the dance floor.
The newly-weds spent their honeymoon at Sandals Royal Plantation, Ocho Rios.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy