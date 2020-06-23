What happens when an architect meets a networks supervisor for an Internet company who happens to be celebrating his 35th birthday in Seattle, WA?

“One dance in and we knew there was something special!” Noelle Galicia shared with Tuesday Style Vows. No idle boast! they stayed in touch via social media met up again a few months later and three years later on a sunny Christmas Eve, at the top of the Great Wheel on Elliott Bay, Joseph Hanrahan proposed. So how did they end up in Jamaica at the Borghinvilla Discovery Bay, Ocho Rios, for their destination wedding on Saturday, February 29?

Noelle had met Jamaican Roxanne Bennett years ago during an Italian vacation. She proved to be a great resource.

Their happy-ever-after climaxed in a tropical, eclectic-themed wedding on the lawns of Borghinvilla. Patiently awaiting his bride stood Joseph, smart in classic light grey suiting by Calvin Klein.

To the strains of Yiruma's A River Flows Into You, Noelle, in a Watters Hearst oversized floral appliqués accent gown with fitted bodice and A-line skirt that extended down into a slight train, made her entrance. Her bouquet comprised greenery, eucalyptus, ginger lilies, anthuriums, roses, and her favourite King Protea. The ceremony was officiated by Reverend Courtney Walters.

The reception took place under a tent in another of the property's well-appointed areas. The rustic farm-style tables were elegantly adorned with yellow roses worked into tropical runners . The family setting ensured easy camaraderie during the formalities as, too, supper.

Celebrations continued on the dance floor.

The newly-weds spent their honeymoon at Sandals Royal Plantation, Ocho Rios.