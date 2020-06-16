Does Size Really Matter? Your Wedding Size & Budget

You've asked and we've answered! Welcome to your weekly column 'Planning Your Happily Ever After' with wedding consultant Shikima Hinds, who will each week spotlight all the questions you've been asking since COVID-19 was added to the guest list!

Dear Shikima:

I don't really have a question, but I wanted to share the fact that COVID-19 has saved me a bunch of money from my wedding. Being forced to downsize the guest list was the best thing that could have happened to me!

Alicia

Dear Alicia:

Guest lists are becoming a lot shorter — by choice and by necessity.

The lockdowns that resulted from COVID-19 have forced people to get creative with their weddings. This process has brought the realisation that it's not the size of the event that matters, but the importance of relationships with close family and friends.

It seems that the days of feeling obligated to invite everyone you know or work with are gone! Social distancing should have us questioning — Do you really need 100 to 200 people in attendance to witness your marriage?

One of the first questions I'm always asked is: “How much does a wedding cost?” Your guest list is going to determine how much you spend. If you're having a traditional seated reception, for every 10 guests, you have another table and another centrepiece and more. Reducing the number of guests will help when it comes to food and drink costs, as well.

There is also a sad reality that some couples may face a change in their financial circumstances as a result of the pandemic and this may require them to revisit their wedding budget.

The wedding industry now has the opportunity to hit the reset button on how events are celebrated. The point isn't to eliminate the celebrations but to shift to more intimate affairs.

If you need to save money, start by taking a second look at your guest list.

You can still celebrate and be celebrated at your wedding without it being too pricey.