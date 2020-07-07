Endless Love

There's nothing quite like a happily-ever-after! Just ask Sagicor Life Limited Underwriting & Business Systems Analyst Kiana Biggs and National Commercial Bank (NCB) Senior Internall Audit Officer Domonic Edwards whose path to the altar commenced in 2015 on The UWI, Mona Campus and culminated in spectacular form five years later on Sunday, February, 23, 2020 at Andrews Memorial Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Kiana Biggs and Monique Lightbody were actuarial science majors and needed assistance with a computer science assignment. Monique reached out to her friend Domonic, who had recently completed the course. Let's just say that Cupid's arrow was hovering. Domonic was smitten! He immediately agreed to assist with the assignment and naturally took her number [to follow up]. Fun Fact: His original intention was to have one of his batchmates who, at the time, was a lab technician, to assist with the assignment. Suffice it to say he got distracted by Kiana's physical appearance and charming personality. Let's leave it at that, shall we!

The attraction was mutual and they chit-chatted about everything save the assignment. Which, you might be happy to know, she passed! What did come four years later, on their fourth anniversary as a couple, was the proposal.

The proposal ought to have taken place under the stars after dinner at the Terrace Bar & Grill. A sudden shower of rain thwarted that plan, however, and they had to make a quick exit post-dinner. Plan B had to be immediately actioned. A turn into Devon House was made. Thankfully, the rain stopped. The ring was hidden under the driver's seat. Domonic got out of the vehicle under the ruse that he wanted to fix his shoe. To do that he would certainly have got down on one knee, right!

A box appeared, and it opened to reveal a ring. He popped the question and Kiana said 'Yes!'

Plans were immediately put in place: Date: Sunday, February 23, 2020; Venue: Andrews Memorial SDA; Pastor: Romone Phoenix; Reception: Hotel Four Seasons; Cake: Geselle Rowe, the groom's cousin; and Photographer: Miguel Gayle

Here comes the bride

Cece Winans's I Promise heralded the arrival of the bridal party whilst Luther Vandross's Endless Love featuring Mariah Carey announced the bride's arrival. Kiana made her entrance in an ivory mermaid dress from The Sweetest Weddings Ja Ltd. Her bouquet comprised a bouquet of baby's breath and tiffany blue and coral roses.

She was escorted up the aisle by her uncles, Romeo and Everton Biggs. Pastor Romone Phoenix was the officiating minister.

The reception

At Hotel Four Seasons the bride's cousin, Latasha Hitchman, used shades of Tiffany Blue and coral to enhance the décor. The bridal party made their entrance to Chris Brown's Forever, followed by the newly-weds, to Meghan Trainor's Like I'm Gonna Lose You.

Handling the formalities was Alric Blake, who invited the newly-weds to the dance floor for their first dance as husband and wife to Shane Filan's Beautiful In White.

Dinner was catered by the hotel's food and beverage team and was followed by heartfelt speeches and the unveiling and cutting of the three-tiered French vanilla and fruitcake made by the groom's cousin, Geselle Rowe. In lieu of the traditional glass knocking to solicit the requisite kisses a novel auction ensued via a kiss jar with bids starting at $500.

The groom used his speech, on behalf of his wife, to thank all who had contributed to their upbringing, the wedding and for sharing with them on this special occasion.

He closed his speech with a verse from Proverbs 18:22: “ Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the Lord.” Then he raised a toast to the love of his life, Kiana!

The honeymoon

The newly-weds spent the night at Hotel Four Seasons and left the next day for Royal Decameron Club Caribbean, Runaway Bay.