Expert Advice for Grooms

After my article last month about wedding dress codes, I got a lot of questions from men who wanted fashion advice and tips. Seated in the hot seat with me to respond to your queries is a recent client, men's fashion expert Calyann Barnett.

Barnett is a powerhouse celebrity stylist who styles major athletes like Usain Bolt, Dwyane Wade, Zion Williamson and Justin Rose. She certainly knows how to dress a man, for every occasion.

Shikima Hinds (SH): What is the number one overlooked element when men are considering their wedding attire?

Calyann Barnett (CB): Their reception attire. Women often opt for a second, more comfortable, yet still elegant option for the reception. Men generally keep on their wedding tuxes and suits and start peeling pieces away as the night goes on. They should also consider a second outfit.

SH: What trends are you seeing going into 2021?

CB: More colourful suits and tux options. We have seen trends towards men embracing more and more colour in their wardrobes... period. As weddings become smaller, intimate parties celebrating love, as a result of the pandemic, men will shake the traditional expectation to wear black.

SH: Male body types are often neglected when selecting a suit. What should they consider?

CB: Fit is key. Suits come in different fits from tailored to big and tall. I recommend getting a suit that has a little room and having it altered a week or two before your wedding. It's easy to take in a suit, but if your suit is too tight it is going to make for an uncomfortable wedding day.

SH: I believe that men can accessorise too. What's the best way for the groom to add accessories to his wedding styling?

CB: Lapel pins. I prefer a lapel pin to the traditional boutonnière for a groom. Colourful, print socks are also a great way to add some excitement to your wedding style. Finally, selecting a statement shoe, like a velvet dress slipper or designer sneaker, is the most noticeable way a groom can accessorise. Men, don't be afraid to have some fun (but please consult with your future wife first)!

SH: Any honeymoon packing tips?

CB: Keep it simple. Neutral colours that you can mix and match. Always pack a white button-up and black or navy trousers. A pair of shades and summer fedora can elevate any outfit.

Also, consider the activities you have planned for your honeymoon and bring appropriate clothing for those activities.