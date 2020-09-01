Chivalry reaps rewards. Just ask Innovative Corporate Solutions Technical Support Engineer Marvin Howell, who, on noticing that the shawl effortlessly draped across the shoulders of Wisynco Group Limited p ayroll o fficer Kimonia Herman was slipping, asked if he could fix it. Permission was granted via a nod and a smile; the shawl was back in place. Two weeks later they were in dialogue via Facebook .

Why waste time when you find your soul mate? The proposal took place on Sunday, April 28, at the Glengoffe New Testament Church of God and was even more memorable than their first encounter.

“After the sermon was delivered I was called up by the pastor for prayers,” shared Kimonia. “I opened my eyes thereafter to see Marvin's immediate family members and close friends. There was a total of eight. Each approached me with a rose and shared a love quote. This was the precursor. With Ed Sheeran's Perfect playing in the background Marvin professed his love and proposed... I let out an emphatic 'Yes!'” she told Tuesday Style Vows .

This could very well have been the warm-up to Saturday, November 16, 2019 when they would publicly declare their love for each other at Temple Hall New Testament Church Of God in a garden setting created by Carol Biggs. The ceremony was officiated by Bishop Stanley Ivey.

All eyes were on the bride as she made her entrance to BeBe and CeCe Winans's When I Found You . Kimonia, who made her way up the aisle on the arm of her father, Hector Herman, wore a white Bliss Bridal Boutique gown. Trying his best to stave off tears, Marvin eagerly awaited the arrival of his bride. The heartfelt affair included a sand ceremony.

The reception followed at Stony Hill Heart Academy where the gold, blue and white décor details were handled by Annakay Perkins and her team. The newly-weds and their bridal party made their entrance to Chidinma's Fallen In Love, followed by the couple's first dance to Jacob Lee's I Belong To You. A sumptuous supper followed ahead of the cutting of the three-tiered fruitcake by Shelly's Cakes & More. The couple and their guests partied to the tunes spun by DJ Inspector Peas Head until the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The newly-weds spent their honeymoon at Eden Gardens Wellness Resort & Spa.